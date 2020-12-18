Brightwood Capital Prices $427 Million Financing

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwood Capital Advisors, a leading private credit firm, today announced it has priced Brightwood Capital MM CLO 2020-1, LLC, a $426.5M collateralized loan obligation arranged by Barclays in support of the firm's financing strategy for its middle market loan activities.

The vehicle is backed by loans the firm has originated for Brightwood Capital Fund IV and will provide that fund with attractive, low-cost, non-recourse financing to enhance its ability to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

"We were pleased to see such robust investor interest in this transaction," said Sengal Selassie, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Brightwood. "This financing adds a number of new relationships to our current roster of lending partners, demonstrates the market's confidence in Brightwood's capabilities, and accelerates our growth trajectory as we continue to deploy capital towards the many attractive opportunities in a still dislocated middle market."

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 40 employees manages approximately $4 billion on behalf of its investor base.

