Brightwood Career Institute In Harrisburg To Host 100th Anniversary Celebration May 3

The event caps off Brightwood Career Institute's celebration serving as an institution of higher learning for 100 years in Harrisburg. The organization began as Beckley Business School in 1918 before being acquired in 1934 and renamed Thompson College. In 1959, it was renamed Thompson Institute, a name retained until the early 2000s. In 2015 the organization was acquired by Education Corporation of America, which renamed the school Brightwood Career Institute. Today it continues to offer students career-focused training.

WHAT: Brightwood Career Institute 100th Anniversary Celebration WHEN: Thursday, May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Ribbon cutting with the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC at 3:15 p.m. with special remarks by Thompson Institute graduate, Instructor and former Vice President Bob Amell, now Executive Vice President of Training Masters, Inc. WHERE: Brightwood Career Institute in Harrisburg - 5650 Derry St., Harrisburg, PA 17111 PHONE: (717) 564-4112

"We delight in our commitment to prepare students for the careers they want 100 years on," says Campus President Susan Lynch. "As we celebrate this anniversary, we know that we are joined by students, alumni, employers and all those whose lives have been affected in positive ways by our graduates who now work in the greater Harrisburg community. It is a pleasure to continue in this rich tradition of providing local employers with graduates that are workforce ready."

Brightwood Career Institute's programs include Computer Networking Technology (CNC), Medical Assistant, Medical Assisting and Medical Billing and Coding and emphasize hands-on training relevant to employers' needs in career fields that offer strong employment opportunities.

Also, event attendees 18 and older can enter to win prizes including an Apple Watch or one of four $25 gift cards. Members of the community planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP by calling (717) 564-4112.

For more information about Brightwood Career Institute in Harrisburg, visit brightwoodcareer.edu/harrisburg-pa.

About Brightwood Career Institute and Education Corporation of America

Education Corporation of America (ECA) is a category leader in the postsecondary career school market with 70 locations and serves more than 25,000 students. ECA holdings include Virginia College, Golf Academy of America, Ecotech Institute, Brightwood Career Institute and Brightwood College. Holdings also include the fully online New England College of Business which is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

