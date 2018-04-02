Brightwood Colleges Across California to Host Dental Spring Cleaning Community Events During April

Three campuses are hosting events on Wednesday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brightwood College in San Diego is located at 9055 Balboa Ave. or reached via phone at (858) 279-4500. Brightwood College in Vista is located at 2022 University Drive or reached at (760) 630-1555. Brightwood College in Palm Springs is located at 2475 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way or reached via calling (760) 778-3540.

Also on Wednesday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brightwood College in Riverside will host a Dental Spring Cleaning Event at the campus located at 4040 Vine St. or reached by calling (951) 781-7400.

Tuesday, April 10, Sacramento and Bakersfield campuses will host events. Brightwood College in Bakersfield will host from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at 1914 Wible Road or reached at (661) 836-6300. Brightwood College in Sacramento is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the campus located at 4330 Watt Ave., Suite 400, or via phone at (916) 649-8168.

On Wednesday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brightwood College in Fresno will host its event. The campus is located at 44 Shaw Ave. or reached at (559) 325-5100. Lastly, on Thursday, April 26 from 2 to 5 p.m., Brightwood College in Modesto will welcome community members. The campus is located at 5172 Kiernan Court or reached via phone at (209) 543-7000.

About Brightwood College and Education Corporation of America

Education Corporation of America (ECA) is a category leader in the postsecondary career school market with 70 locations serving more than 25,000 students. ECA holdings include Virginia College, Golf Academy of America, Ecotech Institute, Brightwood Career Institute and Brightwood College. Holdings also include the fully online New England College of Business which is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

