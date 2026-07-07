Brightworks Dentistry Brings Atlanta Dental Practices Together Under One Trusted Brand

Founder Dr. Patrice Robbins has brought her Atlanta dental practices in Dunwoody, Buckhead, and Downtown Atlanta together under the single Brightworks Dentistry brand and one website. The transition unites a relationship-based, independently owned dental group under one trusted name while preserving the personalized care patients have come to expect.

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightworks Dentistry today announced the launch of a unified brand that brings its Atlanta-area dental practices together under one name and a single online presence at www.brightworksdentistry.com. Led by founder Dr. Patrice Robbins, the transition brings the group's Dunwoody, Buckhead, and Downtown Atlanta locations together under one cohesive brand and website, giving patients, referring providers, and the community a single, consistent point of reference.

Brightworks Dentistry

The move reflects Dr. Robbins' vision of building a different kind of dental group: one that is independently owned, relationship-based, and rooted in trust, compassion, and high-quality care. At a time when many practices are being acquired by large organizations, Brightworks Dentistry aims to preserve the warmth and personalization of a neighborhood dental office while offering the advanced technology and comprehensive services patients would expect from a leading dental group. Brightworks Dentistry is Atlanta's most trusted dental group, helping patients achieve lifelong oral health through meaningful relationships, advanced technology, and exceptional care.

Bringing the locations together under one brand is designed to make care simpler and more seamless for patients. A single name and website reduce confusion, strengthen continuity of care, and create a more unified experience, particularly for patients who choose to receive treatment at more than one Brightworks Dentistry location.

The Brightworks Dentistry group has grown from its longstanding Dunwoody practice into a multi-location organization offering comprehensive care, including general and family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatment, dental implants, Invisalign, sleep apnea and airway dentistry, and sedation dentistry. Dr. Robbins, who has practiced dentistry for 16 years, leads the group's clinical team.

That growth is supported by a strong internal culture. Dr. Robbins believes exceptional patient experiences begin with an engaged, supported, and growth-minded team, and she is deeply committed to leadership development across the organization. Through initiatives such as regular "Dream Meetings," team members are encouraged to identify and pursue personal and professional goals, with mentorship, resources, and accountability to help them succeed. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and meaningful relationships, Brightworks Dentistry works to create an environment where team members build fulfilling careers while helping patients achieve their oral health goals.

"At Brightworks Dentistry, we believe that when we invest in our people, they are better equipped to invest in our patients," said Dr. Robbins. "Our mission extends beyond creating healthy smiles—we are committed to helping our team members grow into the best versions of themselves while empowering our patients to achieve their oral health goals with confidence."

More About Brightworks Dentistry

Brightworks Dentistry is a relationship-based, independently owned dental group serving the Atlanta metro area, with locations in Dunwoody, Buckhead, and Downtown Atlanta. Founded by Dr. Patrice Robbins, the practice pairs the warmth and personalization of a neighborhood dental office with advanced technology and comprehensive services, including general and family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative care, dental implants, Invisalign, sleep apnea and airway dentistry, and sedation dentistry. The group's mission is to help patients achieve lifelong oral health through meaningful relationships, advanced technology, and exceptional care delivered by a team committed to continuous growth and excellence. Dr. Robbins earned her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia and has been recognized as an Atlanta Magazine Top Dentist. For more information, visit www.brightworksdentistry.com.

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Brightworks Dentistry

Dr. Patrice Robbins

(404) 525-2741

www.brightworksdentistry.com

SOURCE Brightworks Dentistry