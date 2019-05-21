Brightworks Technology Helps U.S. Companies Combat Increased China Tariffs

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightworks Technology, Inc., a global leader in providing AC/DC power and OEM manufacturing solutions direct to customers, is giving U.S. companies a viable manufacturing alternative to help avoid the recently announced U.S. proposal of up to 25 percent tariffs on an additional $300 billion in goods imported from China. With a growing manufacturing footprint in Vietnam – which is not subject to the increased U.S. import tariffs – Brightworks' parent company's manufacturing locations provide high-volume AC/DC power supplies and chargers and ODM manufacturing solutions for a wide array of end devices – from LED lighting to industrial, medical and consumer devices – from its Vietnam plants.

"High-volume state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Vietnam provide our U.S. customers with a great solution to get their finished high-quality electronic products to the U.S. without the added expense of import tariffs," said Robert L. Carl, president of Brightworks Technology, Inc. "With approximately 140,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Vietnam, we have testing and injection molding capabilities for large production output. That production facility is staffed with very experienced technical staff, world-class quality assurance and labor efficiencies. We are actively helping companies effectively deal with the economic effects of the trade war and getting their products to market rapidly and economically."

Brightwork's parent company, has been operating in Vietnam since 2007, and recently announced the opening of a new 10-acre campus in Long Khanh. This facility located in Vietnam's Dong Nai Province is dedicated to high-volume manufacturing and plastics injection molding. The new Long Khanh facility joins another manufacturing campus also in Dong Nai near Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) in southern Vietnam. The new factory is now online and has dramatically increased production capacity for its global customers. Later this year, the operation plans to further expand its Long Khanh campus with an additional 145,000 square feet of manufacturing space to accommodate growing customer demands.

"Companies are looking at moving their manufacturing plants from China to Vietnam and other countries that have more favorable trade relations with the U.S., however, it's very costly and time-intensive to move a plant – it can take a year or more to move to a new site," said Daniel Ma, CEO of Group Intellect Power Technology, parent company of Brightworks. "Our Vietnam plants are vertically integrated and include high volume plastic injection molding machines. This capability bypasses sourcing from China, shortening lead times and minimizing shipping expenses – which enables us to offer cost and time advantages for our customers. The trade war can be a crisis, but it's also an opportunity. The Vietnam alternative is very exciting to U.S. companies and the response by our customers has been extremely positive."

For more information on Brightworks' manufacturing and testing capabilities, call 858-275-6423 or visit the website at: www.brightworks-usa.com

About Brightworks Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Carlsbad (San Diego) Calif., Brightworks Technology, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Group Intellect Power Technology Limited. The global company designs, tests and manufactures power conversion products including AC/DC power supplies, as well as battery chargers, and external power adapters from 1 to 3,000 Watts. In addition to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) services, the Company also provides original design manufacturing (ODM) services along with value-added services such as plastic injection molding and high-volume printed circuit board assembly using surface mount technology (SMT). With over 3,000 employees worldwide, and seven R&D and manufacturing locations, the Company manufactures industrial and end-user products including radio frequency, consumer electronics, and electro-mechanical products from its global manufacturing and design facilities. For more information visit www.brightworks-usa.com.

