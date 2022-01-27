Brii Bio Appoints Karen D. Neuendorff as Chief People Officer and Head of Human Resources

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens, today announced the appointment of Karen D. Neuendorff as Chief People Officer and Head of Human Resources (HR). Ms. Neuendorff brings more than 20 years of experience as a transformational HR leader with a passion for harnessing human capital as a key driver of business.

"As we continue our patient-centric mission to tackle public health challenges, Karen's leadership and deep expertise in fostering strategic HR initiatives will support how we attract, develop and promote talent within Brii Bio," said Zhi Hong, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brii Bio. "One of Karen's primary focuses will be to establish a relatable and actionable people-centric culture that will resonate with our everyday work, specifically in our clinical stage research and development focus areas such as chronic hepatitis B and post-partum depression."

Before joining Brii Bio, Ms. Neuendorff served as the Senior Vice President, Human Resources at WeDriveU, a division of the premier transportation firm National Express LLC, where she led HR strategy, recruiting and talent management, acting as a trusted advisor to senior leaders and operational talent alike. Prior to her time at WeDriveU, Ms. Neuendorff served as Vice President, Global Human Resources at Nexant for 14 years, where she managed operational functions for the organization to create a unified, value-based culture and brand globally. Throughout her career, she has converted business vision into HR initiatives that improved performance, profitability, growth and employee engagement on a global scale.

"I'm looking forward to partnering with colleagues across all levels of the organization and applying Brii's vision and business strategy to HR programs that support the hiring, retention, engagement, culture and management of a rapidly growing global organization," said Karen D. Neuendorff, Chief People Officer and Head of Human Resources at Brii Bio. "Our employees have been working relentlessly to develop the first COVID-19 therapy approved in China which has the potential to retain activity against the Omicron variant that continues to impact societies around the world – all while also living through the pandemic themselves. We're proud of our people's efforts to make a difference for the global community and for their families at home."

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company based in China and the United States committed to advancing therapies for significant infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive drug resistant (XDR) gram-negative infections, and other illnesses, such as the central nervous system (CNS) diseases, which have significant public health burdens in China and worldwide. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

