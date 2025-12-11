Brii Biosciences and OpenBench Announce AI-Driven Collaboration for Proprietary Technology Platform

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenBench, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering success-driven molecular discovery partnerships, and Brii Biosciences Limited, a biotechnology company developing therapies to improve patient health and choice across diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced a collaboration to leverage OpenBench's structure-based artificial intelligence platform to accelerate Brii Bio's discovery efforts and advance proprietary technology for its new discovery efforts.

Under the terms of the agreement, OpenBench will receive payment for delivering novel leads that meet specific criteria defined by Brii Bio. In return, Brii Bio will gain exclusive rights to discovered leads and exclusive access to OpenBench's proprietary screening technology. At Brii Bio's discretion, the collaboration may be expanded to include additional programs.

"We are excited to partner with Brii Bio to apply our AI-driven screening platform against well-defined program criteria for success," said James Yoder, CEO at OpenBench. "We are pleased to support Brii Bio's mission to develop transformative therapies for patients and feel confident we can advance Brii Bio's research pipeline."

"OpenBench's structure-based AI platform represents a powerful tool to expand our discovery platform and capabilities," said Brian Johns, Chief Scientific Officer of Brii Biosciences. "This partnership is an important part of our strategy to leverage cutting-edge AI technologies alongside Brii Bio's deep insights in target biology as we expand our discovery efforts into large disease areas with high unmet needs and limited treatment options. By integrating novel platform technologies, we aim to accelerate the development of transformative therapies for patients."

About OpenBench

OpenBench, Inc. focuses on creative early discovery collaboration models to fuel the pipelines of the world's most innovative therapeutics companies. OpenBench's structure-based artificial intelligence platform has designed and confirmed the most potent known chemical matter for 11 target binding sites, discovering agonists, competitive and allosteric inhibitors, and potent non-functional binders for use in proximity-inducing modalities. Our success-driven collaboration model begets scientific accountability, R&D time and cost efficiency, and paves the way to better patient outcomes. To learn more, visit https://www.openbench.com.

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company developing therapies to improve patients' health by addressing high unmet medical needs with limited treatment options. The Company is advancing a broad pipeline of unique therapeutic candidates with lead programs against hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is led by a visionary and experienced leadership team and has operations in key biotech hubs, including Raleigh-Durham, the San Francisco Bay Area, Beijing and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

