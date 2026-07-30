SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIJ Medical, Inc., a medical device company advancing surgical incision management through innovative wound closure technologies, today announced a new Breakthrough Technology designation with Premier, Inc. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies.

BRIJ Medical Awarded Breakthrough Technology Designation for BRIJ-SEAL™ Advanced Wound Sealant with Premier, Inc.

Effective August 1, 2026, the agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for BRIJ-SEAL™, joining BRIJ Medical's existing Premier Breakthrough Technology designations for Brijjit® BP-100 and Brijjit® BP-75 Force Modulating Tissue Bridges.

"Expanding our existing Breakthrough Technology designations to include BRIJ-SEAL marks another important milestone in building a comprehensive portfolio of incision management technologies," said Tim Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer of BRIJ Medical. "Driven by customer feedback, we developed a simpler solution that provides a strong bacterial barrier, minimizes the risk of adhesive-related skin reactions, and can be applied quickly and efficiently. Having Breakthrough Technology designations for all three of our products significantly expands our ability to bring these innovations to hospitals and surgeons nationwide."

BRIJ-SEAL™ is a single-use, sterile, hypoallergenic advanced wound sealant designed to seal, protect, and reinforce post-operative incisions. The device provides a 14-day bacterial barrier while remaining breathable, waterproof, and flexible throughout the healing process.

Unlike traditional topical skin adhesives containing cyanoacrylates, BRIJ-SEAL utilizes BRIJ Medical's proprietary hypoallergenic adhesive technology—the same adhesive platform used in Brijjit®, which has demonstrated no reported allergic reactions across six clinical studies.

BRIJ-SEAL can be used as a standalone alternative to traditional topical skin adhesives, tapes, or post-operative dressings, or alongside Brijjit® to combine incision protection with active tension offloading. Clinical evidence (including an RCT at UTSW) validating BRIJ Medical's incision management platform with Brijjit has demonstrated a 90% reduction in wound breakdown* and a 38% reduction in scar area,* helping improve healing outcomes and patient satisfaction.

"Adding BRIJ-SEAL to our Premier agreement represents more than a product expansion—it reflects our broader vision of giving surgeons optionality through a complete portfolio of innovative technologies that improve healing while simplifying care," Gleeson added.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About BRIJ Medical

BRIJ Medical is redefining incision management through active tension offloading, advanced incision protection, and healing optimization. With a portfolio of innovative solutions that seal, protect, and reinforce healing, BRIJ empowers surgeons to optimize outcomes from closure through recovery.

BRIJ-SEAL is an advanced wound sealant that provides a 14-day bacterial barrier, while Brijjit® is the first active tension offloading device clinically shown to eliminate up to 100% of incision tension, reduce wound breakdown by 90%, and minimize scar area by 38%.

Trusted by plastic and orthopedic surgeons across the U.S. and Canada, BRIJ Medical brings greater control and confidence to every stage of healing.

Learn more at www.BRIJmedical.com.

Clinical data references available upon request. *Clinical evidence in breast studies.

SOURCE BRIJ Medical