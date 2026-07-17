BRIJ Medical Launches BRIJ-SEAL™, Expanding Its Incision Management Portfolio with an Advanced Wound Sealant

Why is BRIJ-SEAL relevant now?

BRIJ-SEAL provides a robust, immediate seal over the incision with a 14-day bacterial barrier—a protection that is unmatched in the industry. Its advanced formulation offers a range of critical features for improved patient outcomes and streamlined surgical workflows:

14-Day Bacterial Barrier Unmatched in the Industry: Safeguards the surgical site and reduces risk of surgical site infection.





Safeguards the surgical site and reduces risk of surgical site infection. Hypoallergenic: No glue. No cyanoacrylates. Just the same, trusted, hypoallergenic adhesive as Brijjit, which had no allergic reactions in 6 clinical trials.





No glue. No cyanoacrylates. Just the same, trusted, hypoallergenic adhesive as Brijjit, which had no allergic reactions in 6 clinical trials. Easy to Use, Fast to Apply: Can be applied in seconds. Zero added steps to your workflow.





Can be applied in seconds. Zero added steps to your workflow. Breathable, Waterproof Protection: Allows moisture vapor to escape, and allows patients to shower under the guidance of their surgeon.





Allows moisture vapor to escape, and allows patients to shower under the guidance of their surgeon. Immediate Incision Seal: A flexible device that reinforces and protects the incision while conforming and moving naturally with the patient.

A System Approach: BRIJ-SEAL + Brijjit for Active Tension Offloading

Surgeons can use BRIJ-SEAL as a standalone incision sealant or pair it with Brijjit®, BRIJ Medical's active tension offloading device. This combination allows for both immediate incision sealing and active tension offloading benefits that helps to reduce open wounds* and improve scars.*

"Surgeons have been clear about what they want: a solution that's fast, easy to apply, effectively seals and protects the incision, and doesn't compromise patient comfort with adhesive-related skin reactions," said Tim Gleeson, CEO of BRIJ Medical. "BRIJ-SEAL is our answer to that need. By expanding our incision management portfolio with a simple, hypoallergenic wound sealant that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, we're giving surgeons another tool to help optimize healing. Used alone or alongside Brijjit®, BRIJ-SEAL represents a more comprehensive approach to incision management."

This commercial launch reinforces BRIJ Medical's commitment to advancing incision management through healing optimization. Used independently or together, BRIJ-SEAL and Brijjit provide surgeons with a comprehensive approach to protecting incisions and optimizing healing throughout the most critical stages of healing.

About BRIJ Medical

BRIJ Medical is redefining incision management through active tension offloading, advanced incision protection, and healing optimization. With a portfolio of innovative solutions that seal, protect, and reinforce healing, BRIJ empowers surgeons to optimize outcomes from closure through recovery.

BRIJ-SEAL is an advanced wound sealant that provides a 14-day bacterial barrier, while Brijjit® is the first active tension offloading device clinically shown to eliminate up to 100% of incision tension, reduce wound breakdown by 90%*, and minimize scar area by 38%*.

Trusted by plastic and orthopedic surgeons across the U.S. and Canada, BRIJ Medical brings greater control and confidence to every stage of healing.

*Clinical evidence in breast studies. Learn more at www.brijmedical.com.

SOURCE BRIJ Medical