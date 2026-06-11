Leading Plastic Surgeons Spotlight "Active Tension Offloading" as Emerging Standard in Surgical Closure at ASAPS

At The Aesthetic MEET, hosted by The Aesthetic Society (ASAPS), leading plastic surgeons explored the critical role of tension management in surgical closure, wound healing, and scar quality. The conversation reflected growing momentum behind active tension offloading approaches, including BRIJ Medical's Brijjit, a Force Modulating Tissue Bridge.

MARIETTA, Ga., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During The Aesthetic Meeting recently held in Boston, Drs. Steven Sigalove, Holly Wall, Jason Pozner, and Vinaya Rednam shared clinical perspectives on how actively managing incisional tension at the time of closure is helping improve healing trajectories, reduce wound complications, and enhance aesthetic outcomes across a range of procedures.

"Active Tension Offloading" Spotlighted as Emerging Standard in Surgical Closure at ASAPS. Post this Drs. Steven Sigalove, Holly Wall, Jason Pozner and Rukmini (Vinaya) Rednam take the stage at The Aesthetic Meet in Boston to discuss the importance of "active tension offloading" - an emerging new standard in surgical closure.

The discussion further reinforced BRIJ Medical's position within the surgical incision management market, highlighting active tension offloading as a differentiated category beyond traditional closure support technologies such as tapes, glues, or mesh products that sit passively on the surface of the skin.

According to the panel, active tension offloading is defined by three critical mechanical principles:

Input of energy to actively influence tension dynamics at the incision site Tissue movement toward the incision, including movement deep into the subcutaneous tissue rather than only at the skin surface Force redistribution, which redirects mechanical stress away from the incision to support better healing

The surgeons shared that passive "tension shielding" approaches alone do not address underlying mechanical stress in the same way, and as a result patients do not heal in the same way.

"To me, it's kind of a no-brainer," said Dr. Steven Sigalove. "When I started using Brijjit, I was blown away by how much better things were — not only in outcomes, but in the overall surgical experience. Patients recognize when you're going beyond traditional closure techniques to deliver the best result possible, and they love that it is non-invasive and comfortable."

The panel highlighted growing adoption of active tension offloading as surgeons increasingly seek more advanced approaches to surgical closure that support healing consistency, scar quality, and patient recovery.

As innovation in wound and skin closure continues to evolve, BRIJ Medical remains committed to advancing technologies that improve surgical outcomes and redefine how surgeons approach closure and healing optimization.

To learn more about BRIJ Medical and its advanced surgical closure technologies, visit BRIJmedical.com

ABOUT BRIJ MEDICAL

BRIJ Medical is redefining wound closure with Brijjit® — a clinically proven, cost-effective device that is hypoallergenic, eliminates up to 100% of tension, reduces wound breakdown by 90%*, and minimizes scar area by 38%*. Brijjit® provides surgeons a noninvasive, reliable, and efficient alternative to traditional closure methods. Trusted by Plastic and Orthopedic Surgeons across the U.S. and Canada, BRIJ Medical brings control and confidence to every step of healing.

*Clinical Evidence in Breast Studies. Learn more at www.brijmedical.com.

SOURCE BRIJ Medical