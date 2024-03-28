BRIJ Medical Bolsters Leadership Team: John Grotting Named Chairman, Bob Zollars and Jim Hinrichs Join Board

MARIETTA, Ga., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIJ Medical proudly welcomes three distinguished industry leaders to its Board of Directors: John Grotting, Bob Zollars, and Jim Hinrichs. Leveraging their extensive experience and insights, they will steer the company's strategic vision and drive future growth initiatives for BRIJ's incision and scar management technologies.

John Grotting, who joins BRIJ as Chairman of the Board, brings a wealth of executive leadership experience in healthcare and technology to BRIJ Medical. He also played a pivotal role as a key leader alongside CEO Tim Gleeson in securing BRIJ Medical's new capital round. As the former CEO of Ascent Healthcare Solutions (now Stryker) and with tenure as a board member for Vocera, Vizient, Northfield Medical and Agiliti, Grotting has led numerous expansion and market penetration initiatives, establishing himself as a respected leader driving corporate success.

Bob Zollars, renowned for his track record in governance and operational excellence, joins BRIJ Medical's Board, bringing insights from his tenure as CEO/President of 11 companies (with revenue ranging from $100M to $5B+). Zollars' strategic insight and dedication to innovation are in perfect alignment with BRIJ Medical's mission.

Jim Hinrichs completes the trio of appointees, offering extensive financial expertise and a demonstrated track record of driving growth in dynamic environments. His tenure as CFO of Alere and Carefusion highlights his adeptness in navigating complex financial landscapes with precision and foresight.

"We are thrilled to welcome John, Bob, and Jim to our Board of Directors," said Tim Gleeson, CEO of BRIJ Medical. " Their collective expertise and diverse perspectives will be instrumental as we advance in delivering innovative technologies and expanding our range of incision management products. These advancements are designed to enhance the lives of patients and surgeons across orthopedic, plastics, and emergency room procedures."

The appointment of Grotting, Zollars, and Hinrichs to BRIJ Medical's Board of Directors marks a major milestone in the company's strategic journey. With their leadership, BRIJ Medical is poised for heightened success as it advances post-surgical care with innovative technologies proven to reduce wound breakdown and scarring.

About John Grotting

John Grotting is a seasoned leader in healthcare and technology. As a Senior Advisor to Frazier Healthcare Partners since 2010 and a Board member at Solis Mammography, his expertise is invaluable. Previously, he served as CEO at Ascent Healthcare Solutions, overseeing its acquisition by Stryker Corporate. John's leadership also extends to his roles as Chairman and CEO at Bridge Medical, culminating in its acquisition by Amerisource Bergen. With a track record of success, John has also served on the boards of Vocera, Vizient, Northfield Medical and Agiliti.

About Bob Zollars



Bob Zollars has served as president or CEO of 11 companies over four decades, with revenues ranging from $100M to $5B+. His expertise spans venture, private equity, and publicly traded businesses in distribution, medical products, pharmaceutical services, and healthcare IT sectors. Zollars has led two companies through IPOs as CEO and contributed to four additional private-to-public transitions as a board member. Recently, he transitioned to a seasoned board member, aiding CEOs and management teams in business growth and value creation. Zollars is a Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), holding an M.B.A. in Finance from John F. Kennedy University and a magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Arizona State University.

About Jim Hinrichs

Jim Hinrichs brings with him a wealth of financial expertise and a track record of driving growth in dynamic settings. Serving as the former CFO of Alere (2015-2017) and Carefusion (2010-2015) until their acquisitions by Abbott and Becton Dickinson respectively, he also held several key financial leadership positions at Merck and Cardinal Health prior to joining Carefusion. Currently, Jim serves as a director at Outset Medical, Integer Holdings, and Orthofix.

About BRIJ Medical

BRIJ Medical, a medical device manufacturer, delivers a new era of post-surgical and trauma incision care with proven technologies that minimize complications and scarring – providing enhanced control and confidence at every step of the healing journey. For more information, visit BRIJmedical.com.

