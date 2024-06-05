BRIJ Medical Launches Brijjit BP-75: Precision Technology for Smaller Surgical Incisions

MARIETTA, Ga., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIJ Medical, a medical device company revolutionizing surgical incision closure, wound support and scar therapy, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the Brijjit BP-75. Designed with precision in mind, the BP-75 is tailored for smaller, more technical surgical incisions, aimed at minimizing wound complications and scarring.

Introducing the Brijjit BP-75 from BRIJ Medical: Revolutionizing incision closure, wound support, and scar therapy with cutting-edge technology that relieves tension and promotes healing from the inside out. Specifically designed for smaller, more technical surgical incisions, the Brijjit BP-75 helps minimize wound complications and scarring.

While BRIJ's original product, the Brijjit BP-100, has established itself as a reliable "workhorse" in the field, the introduction of the BP-75 marks a significant advancement in post-surgical incision care. This unique design features a lower profile, shorter length and rounded footpads, providing surgeons with precision placement for tighter turns or curved surfaces/incisions.

The specialized design of Brijjit BP-75 complements its predecessor, the BP-100, working together during incision closure to effectively relieve the tension on the incision and promote optimal healing from the inside out.

"At BRIJ Medical, our north star is always the patient and the patient outcome. With the launch of the BP-75, patients and surgeons can expect superior healthcare outcomes in managing post-surgical incisions and scars," said Tim Gleeson, CEO of BRIJ Medical. "We take immense pride in the innovation and commitment behind this product's development and are confident it will significantly enhance the lives of patients and healthcare professionals alike."

"I am excited to see the BP-75 now available for surgeons and their patients," expressed Felmont (Monte) Eaves, MD, Founder, and CMO at BRIJ Medical. "Given that the BP-75 harnesses the same tension-offloading mechanism as the BP-100 but in a smaller form, it opens doors to effectively and efficiently address new areas of the body. By relieving tension and enhancing blood flow at the incision site, it expands our ability to mitigate wound complications, such as surgical site infections and open wounds, to previously underserved patient groups."

For more information on BRIJ Medical technologies, visit BRIJmedical.com.

About BRIJ Medical

BRIJ Medical is revolutionizing surgical incision closure, wound support, and scar therapy. Our flagship product, the Brijjit, has been proven through multiple clinical studies (including an RCT) to reduce strain by up to 25% during incision closure, decrease wound breakdown by 90%, and decrease mean scar area by up to 38%. All this while saving time for surgeons (9x faster than sutures) and money for health systems.

At BRIJ, we provide enhanced control and confidence at every step of the healing journey. For more information, visit BRIJmedical.com.

SOURCE BRIJ Medical