BRIJ Medical Launches Next Chapter and Celebrates Oversubscription in Seed Round Funding

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIJ Medical announced completion of an over-subscribed $5.5M fundraising for further product development and commercial rollout of its incision and scar management system.

BRIJ Medical, a leader in the incision management and support industry, also unveiled its strategic rebrand from Brijjit Medical to BRIJ Medical. Today, BRIJ Medical is introducing new technologies designed to minimize wound complications and improve scar therapy. The round was led by Tim Gleeson (Vidant Capital) and an impressive list of MedTech industry veterans.

The FDA-approved Brijjit BP100 is a groundbreaking medical device that revolutionizes healing across all stages - from wound closure to support and scar therapy. Clinically proven to reduce wound breakdown by 90% and scar mean area by 38%, it offers enhanced control and confidence at every step of the healing journey.

Highlights:

BRIJ Medical's rebrand signifies its commitment to excellence in the medical device field, featuring a modern logo, revamped website, and refreshed brand presence. Unveiled at the Atlanta Breast and Body Symposium, the new branding was showcased alongside the live streaming of a mastopexy augmentation surgery, performed by respected surgeon Holly Wall, MD of the Wall Center for Plastic Surgery in Shreveport, LA. This live surgery highlighted the Brijjit BP100 device for surgical closure to an audience of over 400 surgeons + many more live streaming around the world.

"As a surgeon, launching the new BRIJ Medical brand alongside a live surgery featuring our product was truly exciting," said Felmont "Monte" Eaves, MD, founder and Chief Medical Officer at BRIJ Medical. "Our new brand reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation, and I look forward to the positive impact it will continue to have on physicians, clinical teams and, most importantly, patient outcomes."

"If you want to use a product that will undoubtedly improve your patient's life and your life, use Brijjit," said Dr. Wall. "The best inventions are simple and cost effective. Brijjit is both. This little device has had a huge impact on my practice."

"In what is one of the most difficult fundraising environments I have seen in recent history, it is incredibly exciting to see how much interest is coming off the sidelines to participate in BRIJ's seed fundraising. This is a testament to the team, the product, and Monte's pioneering thought leadership", said Tim Gleeson of VIDANT Capital.

About BRIJ Medical

BRIJ Medical, a medical device manufacturer, delivers a new era of post-surgical and trauma incision care with proven technologies that minimize complications and scarring – providing enhanced control and confidence at every step of the healing journey. For more information, visit BRIJMedical.com.

