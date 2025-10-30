MARRIETTA, Ga., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIJ Medical, a MedTech company redefining surgical wound closure and recovery, today announced it has been named a finalist in MedTech Innovator's (MTI) 2025 Mid-Stage Grand Prize competition. The recognition comes as part of the culmination of the world's largest accelerator of medical technology companies.

BRIJ Medical Named a Finalist in MedTech Innovator’s 2025 Mid-Stage Grand Prize Competition

As a finalist, BRIJ Medical will receive $25,000 in non-dilutive funding and compete for the top honor of the Mid-Stage Grand Prize of $200,000 at the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit, November 19-21, 2025, in San Diego, Calif. During the finals, the company will pitch its innovation, the Brijjit® Force Modulating Tissue Bridge, a noninvasive surgical closure system designed to eliminate tension, reduce wound breakdown, and enhance functional and aesthetic outcomes, to a panel of industry experts and a live audience that will vote in real time to select the winner.

"Being selected as a finalist in MedTech Innovator's 2025 Mid-Stage Grand Prize competition is an incredible honor," said Tim Gleeson, CEO of BRIJ Medical, "This recognition validates our progress in advancing Brijjit® and supports our mission to improve healing, reduce complications, and empower surgeons with better control and confidence in recovery."

In 2025, MTI selected 64 companies from nearly 1,500 global applicants for its highly competitive accelerator cohort, representing the top 4% of innovations worldwide. Companies benefit from MTI's comprehensive program of mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to an unparalleled network of MedTech manufacturers, investors, providers, and payers.

For more information about BRIJ Medical, visit https://brijmedical.com

About BRIJ Medical

BRIJ Medical is redefining wound closure with Brijjit® — a clinically proven, cost-effective device that is hypoallergenic, eliminates up to 100% of tension, reduces wound breakdown by 90%, and minimizes scar area by 38%. Brijjit® provides surgeons a noninvasive, reliable, and efficient alternative to traditional closure methods. Trusted by Plastic and Orthopedic Surgeons across the U.S. and Canada, BRIJ Medical brings control and confidence to every step of healing. *Clinical Evidence in Breast Studies Learn more at www.brijmedical.com .

About MedTech Innovator

MedTech Innovator is the world's largest accelerator of medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. MTI has been a catalyst for groundbreaking healthcare solutions, sourcing nearly 14,000 applicants and fostering the growth of over 800 graduates. Alumni have collectively raised $10+ billion in follow-on funding and introduced 500+ products to the market, improving the health of millions worldwide. For more information about MedTech Innovator, its annual programs, portfolio of industry-leading startups , and insights on trends, visit MTI's website , follow them on LinkedIn , and subscribe to its monthly newsletter .

