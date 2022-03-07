Brikl Announces New Global Branding to Match its Hypergrowth

LEUVEN, Belgium, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl , the world's leading MicroStore e-commerce software platform for custom and promotional businesses and suppliers, has completed an extensive rebranding effort following additional funding from Saffelberg Investments and accelerated company growth. Working with the award-winning, Amsterdam-based agency Keplar, Brikl has unveiled a new look and logo that will be used across its global offices.

Brikl

Brikl has solidified its market-leading presence over the last six months with 300% growth year on year. Its newest office in Cincinnati, Ohio—a highly celebrated metro area in the USA for business expansion—and its recent incorporation were also symbolic of its strategic ambitions for a North American market takeover.

This growth reflects the increasing demand from custom and promotional businesses to automate highly time-consuming and manual operations. All while safeguarding their physical commerce by moving online. This has made Brikl's MicroStore platform increasingly attractive with cutting-edge e-commerce features engineered to grow and futureproof custom and promotional businesses.

Brikl technology saves businesses thousands of dollars through product customization and shortens the design process by many days. At the same time, the ability to set up Brikl MicroStores in under 15 minutes saves companies an average of 400 hours per year per employee.

"As the company continues to scale, we wanted to complement our optimism, our formidable outlook, and our position as a challenger brand with a look that really conveys this at-a-glance," said Jason Reinhardt, CCO, and Co-Founder of Brikl. "Brikl's new branding takes a confident stance in an industry that's ready for change. Our new logo and palette make us the standout company on the outside that our technology has already proven us to be on the inside."

BRIKL

Brikl, the leading next-generation MicroStore software platform, was founded in 2016 by Maarten Boone, Tobias Meixner, and Jason Reinhardt. Their vision was to streamline the way businesses sell custom products online by allowing them to set up MicroStores in under 15 minutes and expedite the design process through placeholders, bulk embellishment, and 3D visualization. For more information, visit www.brikl.com .

Media contact

Suz Pathmanathan

+447403104934

[email protected]

SOURCE Brikl