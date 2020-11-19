BRIKL Announces USD 2.4 Million in Funding from Saffelberg Investments

LEUVEN, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIKL, the world's first end-to-end 3D design and ecommerce software platform, announced today that it has secured USD 2.4 million in growth funding from Saffelberg Investments. BRIKL was founded in 2017 in Belgium, with offices in the United States, Thailand, Mexico and Germany. Also based in Belgium, Saffelberg Investments is an early stage venture capital and later stage private equity firm with a USD 350 million capital base and a focus on SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet-of-Things and Life Sciences. The company will use the funds to enhance its suite of software products aimed at the sports and team wear industry and expand into packaging and consumer goods sectors.

BRIKL is a powerful and innovative hybrid platform that combines cutting edge design software, on-demand production and ecommerce. Using a simple point & click interface, custom designs can be created for any complex 3D form imaginable. Packaging, clothing, housewares, or other physical shapes can be easily decorated with colors, graphics, artwork, text, logo and images. Once finalized, designs are exported as print-ready files, saving thousands of dollars in production expenses and shortening the process by many days. Symbiotic with custom designs, users also have the ability to quickly set up online microsites to sell their unique creations.

BRIKL's current clients include numerous top-tier sportswear brands such as Zoot Sports and Garneau, two global leaders in endurance sports; Eliel and Wattie Ink, two of the most popular triathlon and cycling apparel brands in the United States; Warrix, a leading sportswear brand in Thailand; and Vermarc Sport, a European-based cycling and triathlon team wear company.

"We've brought next generation tech to the custom-made product category, which has been lacking for decades," said Maarten Boone, CEO and Co-Founder of BRIKL. "We've been able to automate a lot of the design-to-manufacturing processes and group purchasing, which has helped our client's lower cost and increase revenue. This investment affirms the work we've been doing and the direction we're going as we scale."

"We are proud to welcome BRIKL into our portfolio of businesses that have solid potential for accelerated growth," said Jos Sluys, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Saffelberg Investments. "Companies that we invest in undergo an extreme financial audit and market analysis before we make any decisions, and BRIKL met our expectations. I'm looking forward to offering executive support and valuable expertise to BRIKL CEO and Co-Founder Maarten Boone and his team as part of our partnership."

BRIKL was founded in 2017 by Maarten Boone, Tobias Meixner and Jason Reinhardt to provide the best way to sell and make custom products online. Its software platform allows businesses to create unique designs in 3D online, automate customized products into print-ready files, and set up online microsites for dedicated sales to teams, clubs, schools, companies, and organizations. BRIKL employs people in offices in Belgium, the United States, Thailand, Germany and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brikl.com .

Saffelberg Investments was founded by Belgian entrepreneur Jos Sluys after the successful merger of ARINSO International and Northgate Information Systems in 2007. The independent investment company has a USD 350 million capital base and participates in corporations operating in diverse sectors through equity and/or mezzanine financing. For more information, visit www.saffelberg.com .

