Brikl Emerges as the Unrivaled On-Demand End-to-End Company Store Platform at Scale

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl, a next-generation online store solution for promotional products and team wear, proudly announces its unrivaled position as the only on-demand end-to-end company store platform at scale.

On-demand and print-on-demand refer to production methods where items are created or printed as orders are received, eliminating the need for extensive inventories. Brikl's on-demand offering has been designed to be as simple as possible. Once a Brikl on-demand store is created and products are selected from a chosen decorator, orders are routed to the FAST Platform, Fulfill Engine, or the Brikl Supplier Network for decoration and then on to the end customer.

The benefits of this production method are ongoing, including reduced inventory costs, faster time to market, lowered waste by eliminating overproduction, enhanced customization, and cost efficiency through the reduction of upfront costs through large, speculative production runs.

"Simplifying and automating fulfillment in quantities of one has been at the forefront of our development efforts since the inception of our company. With a sales platform like Brikl, companies can now react and capitalize on opportunities like never before. We're excited to power print on demand fulfillment at scale alongside our partners," Jayson Tompkins, CEO and Co-Founder of Fulfill Engine.

"We are absolutely thrilled about our partnership with Brikl," Danielle Augustine, VP of Sales at FAST Platform, comments. "This is the industry's first automated end-to-end solution from order capture, order management and ultimately fulfillment of decorated apparel orders.

Collectively the automation that Brikl and FAST Platform provides in the entire decorated apparel process is exactly what the promotional products industry has been waiting for! We have successfully delivered over a million orders and are excited to accelerate growth within this partnership!"

"Brikl stands at the forefront of the promotional products industry, delivering an unparalleled on-demand end-to-end company store platform at scale," comments Jason Reinhardt, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder of Brikl. "We've spent thousands of hours to achieve this unique positioning, and along with our partners, we're now ready to empower businesses of all sizes with innovative solutions while setting new standards for efficiency and customization. We're beyond passionate about driving selling success for our clients in this ever-evolving landscape."

