Brikl is Set to Revolutionize the Promotional Products and Custom Sportswear Through its Expanded Supplier Network

Brikl

12 Jul, 2023, 08:32 ET

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl, a pioneering online store solution, is excited to announce a game-changing enhancement to its platform. In an effort to provide unparalleled value to its customers, Brikl has expanded its supplier network to offer access to an extensive database of over 400 industry-leading suppliers, including SanMar, S&S, Alphabroder, Augusta, Hit Promotional Products, PCNA, Vantage Apparel, and hundreds more.

Traditional means of procurement in the promotional products industry is a long and arduous process that involves approaching suppliers individually or using expensive tools to source products. Additionally, Brikl has unlocked a treasure trove of possibilities for businesses seeking bestselling, high-quality, and eco-friendly products to service their customers better and drive sales.

Brikl will also offer cutting-edge inventory and pricing enhancements alongside advanced search functionality. With this new development, Brikl clients can tap into a vast network of suppliers known for their excellence and reliability without needing complicated and expensive procurement processes.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers this exciting and unparalleled advantage with our expanded supplier network," Dan Vermont, VP of Sales at Brikl, comments. "By partnering with industry leaders, we have removed a prominent industry obstacle: accessing premium suppliers, visibility on inventory and pricing, and sourcing the best products easily and efficiently. Through our supplier integrations, our clients will have this powerful competitive advantage along with supplier analytics and the ability to pull all product data, including prices, images, SKU details, and descriptions, into their Brikl MicroStores as products to sell."

This exciting development aligns perfectly with Brikl's mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and seamless solutions that drive growth and customer satisfaction. By expanding the supplier network, Brikl aims to elevate customer experience and enable businesses to focus on what they do best—building their brands and delighting their customers.

To learn more about Brikl's expanded supplier network and how it can benefit your business, visit www.brikl.com.

