Brikl Reallocates a Significant Portion of its Technology Resources to Showcase its Commitment to the US Market

CINCINNATI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl , an e-Commerce MicroStore software platform for creating online stores and live catalogs for the promotional and team wear industry, announced today that it will be setting up a third software development hub in Costa Rica. This will involve reallocating a significant portion of its technology resources globally to Costa Rica and the US to better serve its US-based customers.

With its central location in the Americas and highly skilled workforce, Costa Rica is the ideal location for Brikl to expand its technology operations. Additionally, Costa Rica is home to a wide range of multinational Fortune 100 companies such as Amazon, IBM, Intel, and many others.

In combination with its expert tech hub in Thailand, Brikl will be able to provide global coverage and 24/7 ongoing software development and support while continuing to innovate and improve its products.

"We are excited to expand our software engineering operations to Costa Rica while increasing our footprint in the US. As a company, our goal is to attract the best talent and to provide the best service to our customers around the world. With our three development hubs in the US, Costa Rica, and Thailand, this move demonstrates Brikl's ongoing commitment to ensure a standout service, support, and technology for our US and international clients," Maarten Boone, Brikl's CEO comments.

Jason Reinhardt, Brikl's COO, demonstrates equal optimism by saying, "The company will continue to invest in research and development. This will ensure that Brikl remains at the forefront of technology while continuing to meet the needs of its US customers: current needs and those yet unanticipated. We take great pride in our ability to make bold strides that continue our legacy of innovation."

About Brikl

Brikl is a leading e-Commerce MicroStore software platform for the custom, promotional, and team wear industry. Founded in 2016 by Maarten Boone, Tobias Meixner, and Jason Reinhardt, Brikl offers a 15-minute online store and live catalog setup, expedites the design process, and integrates with suppliers and decorators.

For more information, visit www.brikl.com .

Media Contact:

Suz Pathmanathan

+31638261680

[email protected]

SOURCE Brikl