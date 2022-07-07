Brikl Shortlisted for Best e-Commerce and E-Shop Technology Award

LEUVEN, Belgium, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl , the world's leading MicroStore e-commerce technology partner for custom and promotional businesses and suppliers, is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards program for Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce / E-Shops platform.

Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software Awards program has received the most submissions this year. This correlates with the burgeoning growth of the SaaS industry, which has increased in size by around 500% over the past seven years.

Brik's hypergrowth over the last six months of 300% year on year reflects the increasing demand from custom and promotional businesses to automate highly time-consuming and manual operations. All while safeguarding their physical commerce by moving online.

Brikl's SaaS MicroStore platform has proven increasingly attractive because of cutting-edge e-commerce features engineered to grow and futureproof custom and promotional businesses. While its team of industry experts helps businesses "understand, navigate, and optimize their operations for a shifting and dynamic market landscape."

James Williams, Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, said: "Innovative technologies have always driven the industry forward and disrupted the software business. SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement.

"SaaS technologies are now part of successful business DNA. The shortlisted candidates announced today have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry. Our judges were very impressed."

Maarten Boone, CEO of Brikl, comments, "SaaS technologies make up a multi-billion dollar industry. To remain at the forefront of what we do as a business, we recognize the need to continue to innovate, listen closely to market needs, and partner with leaders in the promotional products industry.

"We're incredibly proud of how our platform continues to be at the forefront of the market and how our next-generation, MicroStore technology continues to counter the complexity faced by custom and promotional businesses and suppliers. Being shortlisted for this award is a testament to the success, visibility, and accelerated growth Brikl has achieved, and we couldn't be happier!"

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focus on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About Brikl

Brikl, the leading next-generation MicroStore technology partner for custom and promotional companies, was founded in 2016 by Maarten Boone, Tobias Meixner, and Jason Reinhardt. Their vision was to streamline the way businesses sell custom products online by allowing them to set up MicroStores in under 15 minutes, and expedite the design process through bulk embellishment tools, and other specialized, next-generation features. For more information, visit www.brikl.com .

Media Contact:

Suz Pathmanathan

+31638261680

[email protected]

SOURCE Brikl