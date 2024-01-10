Brikl Welcomes Susan Rye as its Newest Board Member And Strategic Powerhouse

CINCINNATI, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl, a next-generation online store solution for promotional products and team wear, is thrilled to welcome Susan Rye, a distinguished former executive from SanMar, as the newest member of its board of directors.

Brikl's groundbreaking announcement of on-demand production at scale in 2023 is complemented by the depth of expertise Susan Rye brings to its board. With 23 years of experience at SanMar, Susan brings a wealth of supplier insight and a proven track record of steering multi-million-dollar programs.

"I am thrilled to be joining Brikl's board at such a pivotal time," said Susan Rye. "Brikl's commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach are commendable and highly exciting. I look forward to contributing to the company's journey towards setting new industry standards and delivering unmatched value to our clients."

"I am delighted to announce Susan Rye joining our Board of Directors," Jason Reinhardt, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Brikl, comments. "Our paths crossed just 2.5 years ago, and it was immediately clear that we shared a common vision for addressing the challenges in our industry.

Susan's background as Director of Strategic Accounts at SanMar, where she contributed significantly to their growth, combined with her renowned insight and foresight in technology trends, makes her an incredibly valuable asset to our company. Her addition to our board clearly signals our commitment to being a leading, sales-driven platform in the industry, poised to address fragmentation with innovative solutions."

About Brikl:

Founded in 2019, Brikl is a trailblazer in the custom, promotional, and team wear industry, offering the first end-to-end on-demand production at scale. Our platform revolutionizes how online stores and catalogs are set up and managed with groundbreaking functionality.

Brikl's unique selling point lies in its unparalleled on-demand production capabilities. As the first brand in the industry to offer this service at scale, we enable businesses to meet customer demands efficiently with speed and precision. This innovation expedites the design process and seamlessly integrates with a network of suppliers and decorators, ensuring a streamlined, efficient fulfillment process.

Our commitment to user experience and operational efficiency positions Brikl as a leader in providing user-friendly, efficient solutions for businesses in the custom, promotional, and team wear sectors.

For more information, visit www.brikl.com .

