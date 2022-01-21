Brikl's Office Expansion and Incorporation Amplifies Hypergrowth in the US

LEUVEN, Belgium, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl , the world's leading MicroStore e-commerce software platform for custom, promotional businesses, and suppliers, has opened its newest office in Cincinnati, Ohio—a highly celebrated metro area in the USA for business expansion. Moreover, its recent incorporation solidifies its strategic ambitions for its North American market takeover.

Brikl's recent investment has accelerated its growth and resource requirements. In addition to its headquarters in Leuven, Belgium, and burgeoning engineering hub in Bangkok, Thailand, Brikl's new Cincinnati office space triples the office footprint and supports its growth strategy.

"Cincinnati is an area rich with talent from prestigious companies and universities and a thriving center for service and manufacturing companies. As we continue building our supplier and workwear networks, our presence here is logical and essential to the next phase in our journey. And a physical showcase of our commitment to service future and current markets," Jason Reinhardt, Brikl's CCO, comments. "We're more than ready, dedicated, and primed for the next stage in our growth strategy. We honestly couldn't be more excited about what's to come."

Brikl, the leading next-generation MicroStore software platform was founded in 2016 by Maarten Boone, Tobias Meixner, and Jason Reinhardt. Their vision was to streamline the way businesses sell custom products online by allowing them to set up MicroStores in under 15 minutes and expedite the design process through placeholders, embellishment tools and 3D visualization. For more information, visit www.brikl.com .

