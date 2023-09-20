Briksmax and Lightailing's 6th Anniversary Sale for AFOLs. Up to 40% Off, Sep 23-28!

News provided by

Briksmax and Lightailing

20 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Discover Premium Lego Light Kits, Exclusive Discounts, and Exciting Group-Only Giveaways.

GUANGZHOU, China , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the AFOL (adult fans of Lego) community, two brands stand out for offering high-quality light kits for building blocks: Briksmax and Lightailing. As we celebrate the 6th anniversary of Briksmax and Lightailing with discounts of up to 40% off, let us introduce these brands to you today.

Introducing Briksmax and Lightailing:
These two renowned light kit brands share a passion for excellence, but each brings a unique touch to the table. Briksmax is your go-to destination for highly versatile light kits that enable you to design lighting for your sets or follow instructions, while Lightailing offers a diverse selection of well-designed light kits that are easy to install. It's the perfect synergy of innovation and creativity.

Exclusive Discounts Unveiled:
Prepare to embark on a thrilling shopping journey! From September 23rd to 28th, both Briksmax.com and Lightailing.com are offering exclusive discounts of up to 40% off on all products. This is your golden opportunity to snag light kits for your favorite LEGO sets at unbeatable prices. Here are the key details you need to know:

  • 40% off for all products from September 23rd to 24th.
  • 30% off from September 25th to 26th.
  • 20% off from September 27th to 28th, with times based on GMT+8.

Dive into Group Activities:
But the excitement doesn't end there. Join our active AFOL community by becoming a member of the Briksmax Group or Lightailing Group on Facebook. During the promotion, we are hosting captivating giveaway events where you can participate for a chance to win free-order qualifications. Connect with fellow AFOLs, showcase your creative builds, and revel in the world of bricks with us.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Briksmax and Lightailing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.