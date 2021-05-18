Brilli Debuts World's First UV-Free Household Led Lighting Proven to Kill* Viruses and Bacteria

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Light better to live better. Brilli, the lighting brand created to provide the widest product range of wellness benefits to circadian and home health available on the U.S. market, announced today the launch of its new Bright Clean line, the very-first home UV-free lighting fixtures tested to kill* viruses and bacteria on surfaces. Powered by Vyv®, the market leader in UV-free Antimicrobial LEDs, the Brilli Bright Clean line-up of fixtures harnesses the power of LED lights to keep homes clean and well with just the flip of a light switch, requiring no special apps or software.

"At Brilli, we strive to make it convenient and easy to help people live happy, healthy and well in their homes," said Scott Almquist, CEO of Brilli. "We're introducing the Bright Clean line with the help of a great partner in Vyv, advancing our state of the art technology that addresses some of the health and wellness challenges we all face."

Numerous studies have proven the effectiveness of Vyv's visible light against bacteria, mold, fungi, and yeast. Vyv conducted a recent study with Microchem Laboratory confirming that Vyv's antimicrobial 405nm visible LED products are also effective against non-enveloped viruses, which are the most difficult class of virus to kill*. The conclusive results prove that Brilli Bright Clean lighting powered by Vyv not only kills* but also prevents the growth of viruses, bacteria, fungi, mildew and mold on surfaces. Furthermore, a recent separate third-party study from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai showed compelling results destroying enveloped viruses like SARS-CoV-2 using ranges of 400-420nm light. Unlike UV lights which are dangerous to humans, Brilli Bright Clean meets international standards for continuous and unlimited use around people, plants and pets. Brilli's Bright Clean technology also helps to reduce bacteria that cause unpleasant odors, leaving spaces smelling fresher. The trailblazing lighting creates cleaner environments, reduces microbial count on surfaces and provides protection for the home.

As the first LED household lighting product to market that has been tested and proven to kill* viruses, the Brilli Bright Clean Antimicrobial 5/6" Recessed LED Fixture uses the patented antimicrobial technology for the perfect low-profile addition to homes. As a fully wet-rated fixture, the piece is ideal for keeping shower stalls, bathtubs, kitchens, laundry rooms and other damp areas by reducing mold and mildew. Brilli Bright Clean makes keeping your home clean easier with just two lighting modes: Standard Mode for classic, soft white light, and Antimicrobial Mode to clean with a soothing purple-hued, UV-free cleaning light. The technology also reduces odor from odor-causing bacteria and is approved for unlimited use around people and pets.

"With people looking to make their home more of a safe haven and cleaning becoming a top priority now more than ever, we are delighted to partner with Brilli and their innovative and impactful antimicrobial lighting products for the home," said Colleen Costello, CEO of Vyv. "Vyv's recent testing of its efficacy against viruses now makes the new Brilli Bright Clean product family ideal for combatting bacteria, mold, fungi and now viruses, offering consumers much greater confidence from a new layer of protection for their homes and their families."

Brilli also debuts the Bright Clean Under Cabinet Antimicrobial LED Light Cleaning System of 9", 12", 18" and 24" options that consumers can easily install and customize to their space by linking up to six units together. Both the Brilli Bright Clean Antimicrobial 5/6" Recessed LED Fixture and Bright Clean Under Cabinet Antimicrobial LED Light Cleaning System are available on Amazon, Wayfair, Target and Home Depot. In addition, extensions of the Bright Clean line will be rolling out later this year including the Brilli Bright Clean Antimicrobial 24" Vanity Bar available in select Home Depot stores in November 2021.

For more information on Brilli and the new Bright Clean products, visit www.bebrilli.com .

*Testing on a non-enveloped virus (MS2 bacteriophage) showed a 99.985% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 6 hours on hard surfaces. MRSA and E. coli showed 90+% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 24 hours on hard surfaces. Results may vary depending on the amount of light that is reaching the surfaces in the space where the product is installed and the length of time of exposure. Use of Vyv antimicrobial light is not intended to replace manual cleaning.

About Brilli

Brilli is the first company to focus on improving health, wellness, mood, energy and sleep through light, something we are all surrounded with every day of our lives. Offering the broadest product range of health-and-wellness benefits in the North American lighting market, Brilli's human-centric lighting aligns to circadian rhythms, a category of lighting with heightened interest by consumers and the medical community for its properties to help combat illness and depression while supporting nighttime sleep and daytime productivity. Brilli lights are thoughtfully designed to help you live life to the fullest – morning, noon and night. For more information, visit www.bebrilli.com.

About VYV

Vyv, a health-tech company, is the creator of a new kind of continuous cleaning protection using visible light.Vyv, formerly Vital Vio, offers proprietary UV-free antimicrobial LED technology that creates environments inhospitable to the growth of viruses, bacteria, fungi, yeast, mold, and mildew. Unlike UV-C light, Vyv meets international standards for continual and unlimited use around people in homes, public places and across industries. As antimicrobial overhead lighting, Vyv can be found in homes, factories, offices, healthcare facilities, transportation and hospitality, and many other places. Vyv technology is also embedded within commercial and consumer products and applications. For more information, visit www.vyv.tech/.

