Brilliant And ButterflyMX Bring Elevated Smart Apartment Experience To Multifamily Buildings And Gated Communities

"This integration brings the security of knowing who you're letting into your building with the luxury of a dedicated all-in-one smart home controller, " said Cyrus Claffey, ButterflyMX CEO and Co-Founder. "The affordable price point of the Brilliant Smart Controller means that multifamily property developers, owners, and managers can provide their residents with a living experience unlike any other."

"This is an important step forward in realizing our dream of a completely unified smart building and smart apartment experience," said Aaron Emigh, Brilliant CEO and Co-Founder. "Now residents of multifamily properties can see who's at the door and grant access from any Brilliant Control in their home. This integration opens doors for ButterflyMX and Brilliant to set the standard for what a smart apartment building can and should be moving forward."

ButterflyMX, which is currently being installed in more than a third of new multifamily developments in the US, will be fully integrated into the Brilliant Smart Home Control and Brilliant mobile app later this year.

Prominent real estate investment company and property developer CA Ventures, whose international portfolio includes $7.8 billion in assets throughout the US, Europe, and Latin America, views this new partnership as an inflection point for the development of smart buildings and apartments in the industry.

"The Brilliant and ButterflyMX collaboration is a major development for the multifamily industry and student and senior housing verticals," said Mark Zikra, Vice President of Technology for CA Ventures. "These two industry leaders coming together symbolize a critical shift from the segmented property technologies of the past, into the cohesive and integrated smart building and smart home of the future."

Integration Features & Benefits

Never Miss a Visitor or Delivery: Brilliant and ButterflyMX help ensure that residents never miss a visitor, service provider or package delivery ever again. In addition to receiving a mobile app notification when someone is trying to reach a resident through a ButterflyMX smart intercom system, residents will also receive a notification on every Brilliant Control installed in their apartment. They will be able to see who's at the door, grant building access directly from any Brilliant Control, and unlock an apartment equipped with a compatible smart lock, even if their mobile device is charging, has its ringer turned off, or is in another room.





Brilliant and ButterflyMX help ensure that residents never miss a visitor, service provider or package delivery ever again. In addition to receiving a mobile app notification when someone is trying to reach a resident through a ButterflyMX smart intercom system, residents will also receive a notification on every Brilliant Control installed in their apartment. They will be able to see who's at the door, grant building access directly from any Brilliant Control, and unlock an apartment equipped with a compatible smart lock, even if their mobile device is charging, has its ringer turned off, or is in another room. Apartment Monitoring : Residents can now monitor what happens in their apartment after a visitor or delivery/service provider is granted access. Every Brilliant Control includes a built-in camera and offers the ability to watch a Live View camera feed on your mobile phone. Live View also offers the ability to speak and communicate through any Brilliant Control from your phone.





: Residents can now monitor what happens in their apartment after a visitor or delivery/service provider is granted access. Every Brilliant Control includes a built-in camera and offers the ability to watch a Live View camera feed on your mobile phone. Live View also offers the ability to speak and communicate through any Brilliant Control from your phone. Seamless Smart Home Control and Lifestyle : Brilliant makes it easy for residents and their guests to control all available smart home products and experiences from any Brilliant Control using touch, voice or motion control. This includes lighting, music, doorbells, cameras, locks, thermostats, intercom and more. Brilliant also puts Alexa voice control in the walls of the apartment and offers an all-in-one mobile app for iOs and Android. Residents can easily add Brilliant-compatible smart home products from top brands like Sonos, Ring, Schlage, Honeywell Home, Philips Hue, LIFX, August, Ecobee, SmartThings, Wemo and more.





: Brilliant makes it easy for residents and their guests to control all available smart home products and experiences from any Brilliant Control using touch, voice or motion control. This includes lighting, music, doorbells, cameras, locks, thermostats, intercom and more. Brilliant also puts Alexa voice control in the walls of the apartment and offers an all-in-one mobile app for iOs and Android. Residents can easily add Brilliant-compatible smart home products from top brands like Sonos, Ring, Schlage, Honeywell Home, Philips Hue, LIFX, August, Ecobee, SmartThings, Wemo and more. Developer & Operator Friendly: Installing a Brilliant and ButterflyMX system is affordable and easy and also provides rapid ROI to multifamily developers and operators. Benefits include increased rents and property value, improved resident satisfaction, reduction in resident churn, and shorter vacancy time. The hardware from ButterflyMX and Brilliant can be easily installed in new and existing buildings, creating a truly smart building inside and out. Brilliant Controls install in minutes in the place of any standard light switch.

This announcement comes on the heels of Brilliant's recent launch of their national Builder Program , which is designed to help home builders and their installer partners address the growing demand for smart home technology as a standard feature in new home construction. This new integration will enable developers and installers to transform every apartment into an easy to use smart home.

About Brilliant

Brilliant, the leading smart home control company and winner of the CES Innovation Award, the CTA TechHome Mark of Excellence, the IoT Breakthrough Award, and the 2018 CEDIA BEST Award, creates technology that unifies the home experience through simple and thoughtful interaction. Brilliant is comprised of experienced entrepreneurs and engineers from companies such as Apple, Philips, Sonos, Cisco, Jawbone, PayPal, Palm, and shopkick. Brilliant is based in San Mateo, California, and is funded by August Capital, Miramar Ventures, The Box Group, and other prominent investors. Learn more at www.brilliant.tech .

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX, creator of the smart intercom, has developed the most secure and convenient building entry platform that tethers cloud-based software to intuitive touchscreen hardware. Our mission is to facilitate convenient and verified entry for people in the built world. To date, ButterflyMX has facilitated more than 10 million door release transactions and is installed in more than 3,000 properties across the U.S. and internationally. ButterflyMX has been adopted in buildings developed, owned and managed by the most trusted names in real estate, including Greystar, AvalonBay Communities, Bozzuto, CA Ventures, Lennar, Lincoln Property Company and Equity Residential. The company is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at www.butterflymx.com .

SOURCE Brilliant

Related Links

http://www.brilliant.tech

