Brilliant And Schlage Announce Integration For Seamless Smart Home Control At CEDIA Expo 2019

Schlage's newest smart lock, the Schlage Encode TM Smart WiFi Deadbolt , will integrate with Brilliant's Smart Home Control to give end-users complete access control as well as the ability to conveniently lock and unlock their doors directly from any wall-mounted Brilliant Control or by utilizing voice commands through integration with Amazon Alexa. Homeowners will also be able to control locks as part of their home automation scenes.

The integration also makes it easier than ever for custom integrators and trade professionals to create safer, smarter homes for end-users. The Schlage Encode deadbolt features built-in WiFi, making additional hubs and gateways unnecessary and allowing it to be added simply to a wider variety of smart home ecosystems. Its ability to seamlessly connect with Brilliant provides even more options during home construction.

"The Schlage Encode deadbolt was designed to make connected locks simpler for our customers," said Mark Jenner, Director of Technology Alliances at Allegion. "By integrating with smart home automation platforms such as Brilliant, we provide homeowners greater flexibility, accessibility, and simplicity to the smart home experience. That improved experience benefits partners at every stage, from the business decision to include the tech on new homes to installation of the technology."

At CEDIA Expo 2019, September 10-14, Brilliant and Schlage will demo the integration at the Brilliant booth #3527. This demo is aimed at helping custom integrators understand how to deliver the best smart home control experience to their customers.

"Brilliant understands that home builders and consumers aren't smart home experts, yet they want the advanced technology and benefits that come with a smart home," said Aaron Emigh, CEO and Co-Founder of Brilliant. "Brilliant and Schlage are committed to helping homeowners meet their needs now and in the future by working with custom integrators to create a more harmonious smart home experience."

Top Benefits for Trade Professionals

Homeowners are provided with leading integrated products that help ensure the safety of their homes and families.

With no hubs or gateways needed to connect the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt to the home network, installation and integration with Brilliant and other smart home technology is easier than ever.

The easy-to-use integration of Schlage and Brilliant provides homeowners with an exceptional smart home experience, resulting in positive customer interactions with builders, custom integrators and other trade professionals.

Brilliant and Schlage's innovation helps keep homeowners safe through integrated events that allow a door to lock automatically at a set time, see who is at the door and unlock the deadbolt remotely for trusted visitors, and ensure the house is turned on and safe for family members.

Customers have access to the smart home options they expect and can choose integrated products that will work with their lifestyle.

Brilliant and Schlage have extensive relationships with builders to help create a program that is accessible and affordable to contractors and builders, alike.

Top Features for Homeowners

Lock and unlock the door conveniently using Brilliant throughout the home or utilize the mobile app when they're on the go.

Incorporate the Schlage Encode deadbolt in Brilliant "Scenes" to trigger controls throughout the home. For instance, tap "Goodnight" and Brilliant will lock the doors, turn off lights, turn down the temperature, and mute music.

See and speak to guests at the front door and unlock the door when a Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt and Ring Video Doorbell are connected to the Brilliant Control.

Tell Alexa to lock and unlock the door once the Brilliant Alexa Experience is set up and the Schlage Encode Alexa Skill is enabled.

About Brilliant

Brilliant, the leading smart home control company and winner of the CES Innovation Award, the CTA TechHome Mark of Excellence, the IoT Breakthrough Award, and the CEDIA BEST Award, creates technology that unifies the home experience through simple and thoughtful interaction. Brilliant is comprised of experienced entrepreneurs and engineers from companies such as Apple, Philips, Sonos, Cisco, Jawbone, PayPal, Palm, and shopkick. Brilliant is based in San Mateo, California, and is funded by August Capital, Miramar Ventures, The Box Group, and other prominent investors.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions, convenient access and advanced technology. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

