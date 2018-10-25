Brilliant Announces Apple HomeKit Integration

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THE INTERNATIONAL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW (CES) -- Brilliant, maker of the award-winning Brilliant Home Control, the world's first smart home controller that you swap out a light switch for, today announced their much-anticipated integration with Apple HomeKit™, allowing users to find and control any light connected to the Brilliant Control by voice using Siri® or with the Apple Home app on any Apple device.

Leveraging Apple's software authentication for HomeKit, existing Brilliant customers will be able to get HomeKit support via an automatic, over-the-air firmware update to be issued Spring 2019 at no additional cost.

"Brilliant unifies control of smart home devices in a way that is seamless, simple and accessible throughout the home," said Aaron Emigh, CEO and co-founder of Brilliant. "This new integration with HomeKit will soon give Brilliant owners who have invested in the Apple ecosystem even more functionality and convenience."

The Apple Home app allows users to set scenes, which enable multiple accessories to work in combination, all with a single command. So users can control lights connected to Brilliant Controls, along with other functions such as locking the doors and lowering the thermostat.

Brilliant currently works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Sonos, Nest, Ecobee, Honeywell, Ring, Philips Hue, August smart locks, Wemo smart plugs, with more added on a monthly basis. Brilliant also supports hubs such as Samsung SmartThings for connecting Z-Wave or Zigbee products, and can connect directly to bridge products from Philips Hue and others. Starting at $299, Brilliant comes in six colors to blend into any decor seamlessly and is available for purchase at www.brilliant.tech.

Brilliant creates technology that unifies the home experience through simple and thoughtful interaction. Co-Founded by serial entrepreneur Aaron Emigh, Brilliant is comprised of experienced entrepreneurs and engineers from companies such as Apple, Philips, Sonos, Cisco, Jawbone, PayPal, Palm, and shopkick. Brilliant is based in San Mateo, California, and is funded by August Capital, Miramar Ventures, The Box Group, and other prominent investors.

For more information, visit www.brilliant.tech.

