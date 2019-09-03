Brilliant Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with New Website Launch

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology, kicked off its 10-year anniversary with a new website and refreshed look.

Complete with a new user interface and user experience design, Brilliant unveiled the sophisticated site with a modified logo and refreshed color palette showcasing the evolution of the brand since opening the doors one decade ago.

Kathy Spearing, President of Brilliant, explains, "We are thrilled to share our 10-year anniversary with our audiences of job seekers, hiring companies and the public, alike, by launching a new website. We consider ourselves innovators and experts within the labor market and make it a point to stay ahead of the changing corporate climate. This new website is a vehicle to ensure that happens." Spearing continues, "We hope you join us in celebrating this milestone by visiting our new website and partnering with us for your job search or hiring needs as we enter a new decade of business."

The strategy behind the new website was to modernize the look and feel, improve the accessibility, user-ability and functionality of the site, and attract more visitors in need of the firm's services.

The new Brilliant website features an enhanced career portal for job seekers to access open positions, a candidate search section for hiring managers and HR professionals to browse available talent, and a library of resources for accounting, finance and IT professionals to view including blogs, market research and trends, salary data, job search best practices, and more.

Founded in 2009 by former Brilliant CEO and current board member, Jim Wong, CPA (Inactive), Brilliant is proud of the legacy it has built based on its mission of making people's lives better.

Spearing continues, "Over the past 10 years, Brilliant has helped more than 6,000 accounting, finance and IT professionals find new jobs and close to 1,500 companies find talent for their teams and projects. We started with an internal team of just 15 and now we're approaching 100 team members. Witnessing our growth and success has been very exciting!"

The firm has seen success in many ways. Since its inception, Brilliant has received numerous accolades—most notably in 2015 being named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Fast 50; also, in 2015, ranking No. 2 on the Staffing Industry Analysts list of fastest-growing staffing firms in the United States; and in 2018, being named the No. 2 Best Recruiting Firm in America by Forbes.

On a staff-level, the 10-year anniversary brings changes in operations as well. Spearing promoted Sagar Pandya, CPA (Inactive) from Practice Director, Financial Search, to a newly created role, VP of Operations. Pandya's focus is to implement business strategies to impact financial performance, foster organic and inorganic growth, maximize customer and candidate satisfaction, and build sales culture.

Pandya says, "I am excited about this new opportunity, especially as it coincides with such a momentous occasion. Brilliant has built its success by making smart business decisions and helping others. As we scale, I plan to close the gap between our various business units and markets—for optimal communication and performance. I am confident my new role will help bridge our continued success."

Currently, Brilliant's scope includes the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth markets with five offices throughout those areas. The firm has a national footprint as well, with the ability to accommodate needs outside of its regional focuses when requested.

Brilliant plans to grow into other markets in 2020.

To check out the new Brilliant website, visit www.brilliantfs.com.

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent and matches them with hiring companies throughout all industries. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms three years in a row including No. 2 in 2018, Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for four straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms for four straight years including No. 2 in 2015, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Talent for North America four years in a row, Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work South Florida in 2017 and 2019, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® six consecutive years, and others.

