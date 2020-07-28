Brilliant Earth Partners with Diamonds That Care to Launch New Responsible Jewelry Collection

Launching late summer, the Diamonds That Care collection exclusively available to Brilliant Earth customers will include nine designs, all handcrafted from recycled gold and featuring natural diamonds of brown hues, ethically mined in Yakutia. Ten percent of the sales from each piece will go to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Every collection piece has "I Care" engraving, symbolizing the generosity behind design.

"Brilliant Earth was founded on a commitment to social and environmental responsibility, and we strive to make jewelry you can feel good about wearing. This partnership reinforces that ethos and provides another opportunity to give back to those in need," says Beth Gerstein, CEO and co-founder of Brilliant Earth.

Diamonds That Care started as a social responsibility initiative of Alrosa aimed at giving back to society. Through the initiative, a number of hospitals, schools, sports and cultural centers were constructed in remote towns of Yakutia.

"Diamonds That Care is more than a brand name, it is a line of thought, a calling to the luxury industry to cultivate more products and projects "that care" for the communities. We believe every natural diamond should be more than just part of a jewelry piece but a helping hand for those who need support. People have become much more responsible than before, and now the diamond is another way to show responsibility," says Sergey Ivanov, Alrosa CEO.

Recently, Diamonds That Care initiative raised $338,781 through the sale of three Anna Hu design jewelry pieces at Christie's auction. The funds benefited the Brave of Heart Fund, which was founded to provide financial and emotional support to the families of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers who have lost their lives in the COVID-19 fight.

The Brilliant Earth x Diamonds That Care exclusive collection will be available on BrilliantEarth.com starting on July 28th through December 2020. The estimated price range for the jewelry is $790 to $2,190 SD.

