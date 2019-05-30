Brilliant Launches National Builder Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), Brilliant today announced the launch of their national Builder Program , designed to help home builders identify homeowners' smart home needs and simplify the installation process as part of new construction. The program benefits new construction projects, including single-family homes, apartment buildings, condos, and assisted living units, by helping builders craft specific smart home packages with technology that's customized to fit homeowners' diverse needs including smart lighting, integrated door locks, thermostat controls, music systems, climate control, video doorbells, and more.

"This program opens the door for more builders to introduce smart home into their new construction projects. Buyers are looking for that perfect home; why not create a space that already has it all?" said Lisa Petrucci, VP of Business Development. "That's why we created this builder program—to provide builders with smart home solutions at the outset. give builders smart home technology options from the onset."

Based on Brilliant's research, 86 percent of new home buyers, aged 36 and younger, are willing to pay more for a smart home versus a traditional home. They are looking for convenience when buying their first home. The vast majority of first-time home buyers want a "move-in ready" home with little or no need to renovate. In addition, home buyers aged 37 to 50, desire to live in a larger home with modern living amenities and smart home technology integrated throughout.

Builder Program Benefits

Smart Home Strategy: Brilliant helps streamline your smart home strategy by delivering a unifying control in key locations of the home to maximize user convenience and experience. If you haven't yet decided on a smart home strategy, Brilliant will collaborate with you to develop the ideal smart home ecosystem fit for your square footage, budget and buyers. Building a smart home will help set your projects apart and excite home buyers, realtors and everyone in between.

Brilliant helps streamline your smart home strategy by delivering a unifying control in key locations of the home to maximize user convenience and experience. If you haven't yet decided on a smart home strategy, Brilliant will collaborate with you to develop the ideal smart home ecosystem fit for your square footage, budget and buyers. Building a smart home will help set your projects apart and excite home buyers, realtors and everyone in between. Builder Incentives: For builders developing communities, Brilliant may assist with model homes by providing discounted demonstration units. As your commitment to Brilliant grows, so does your eligibility for volume pricing with Brilliant. Brilliant can also offer a time-bound Accommodation Program, enabling your team to purchase Brilliant for personal use, at a significant discount. This helps build product understanding and evangelism that can boost smart home sales.

For builders developing communities, Brilliant may assist with model homes by providing discounted demonstration units. As your commitment to Brilliant grows, so does your eligibility for volume pricing with Brilliant. Brilliant can also offer a time-bound Accommodation Program, enabling your team to purchase Brilliant for personal use, at a significant discount. This helps build product understanding and evangelism that can boost smart home sales. Go to Market Program: Brilliant is your remote or satellite marketing team even if you don't have one. Brilliant offers a variety of marketing assets for your web site, social media templates, collateral, and buyer materials to help promote your integrated smart homes. Brilliant delivers training for your installers, realtors and warranty team to ensure efficient communications and excellent customer experience.

Visit Brilliant at PCBC

Brilliant provides home builders and their homeowners with unified and convenient access to all available smart home experiences—right in the walls of their new home. To learn more, come visit us at the Brilliant booth 2069 for a demo and details about the programs we offer to home builders.

About Brilliant

Brilliant, the leading Smart Home Control company, and winner of the CES Innovation Award, the CTA TechHome Mark of Excellence, the IoT Breakthrough Award, and the 2018 CEDIA BEST Award, creates technology that unifies the home experience through simple and thoughtful interaction. Co-Founded by serial entrepreneur Aaron Emigh, Brilliant is comprised of experienced entrepreneurs and engineers from companies such as Apple, Philips, Sonos, Cisco, Jawbone, PayPal, Palm, and shopkick. Brilliant is based in San Mateo, California, and is funded by August Capital, Miramar Ventures, The Box Group, and other prominent investors.

SOURCE Brilliant

Related Links

http://www.brilliant.tech

