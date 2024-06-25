Brilliant Minds Montessori Preschool & Daycare Implements Innovative Waseca Reading Program in Sanford, FL

SANFORD, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant Minds Montessori, a Preschool & Daycare and a leader in early childhood education within Central Florida, is excited to announce the integration of the highly acclaimed Waseca Reading Program into its curriculum. This addition aims to further elevate the school's commitment to fostering foundational literacy skills in young learners.

The Waseca Reading Program is renowned for its unique, multi-sensory approach to teaching reading, which aligns seamlessly with Montessori principles. By incorporating hands-on materials, visual aids, and interactive activities, the program helps children develop phonemic awareness, decoding skills, and a love for reading.

Enhancing Literacy through Innovative Methods

"At Brilliant Minds Montessori, we continually seek innovative ways to enrich our students' learning experiences. The Waseca Reading Program complements our Montessori methods perfectly by providing a structured yet flexible approach to reading instruction," said Jhasha Presilis, Director of Brilliant Minds Montessori. "We are confident that this program will significantly benefit our students, equipping them with essential literacy skills that will serve as the foundation for their academic journey."

Why the Waseca Reading Program?

The decision to adopt the Waseca Reading Program stems from its proven success in enhancing early literacy. Key features of the program include:

Multi-Sensory Learning: Engages multiple senses to help children grasp complex reading concepts.

Allows children to progress at their own pace, ensuring that each child masters reading skills before moving forward.

Allows children to progress at their own pace, ensuring that each child masters reading skills before moving forward. Interactive Tools: Utilizes a variety of tools and activities that make learning to read an enjoyable and effective process.

Commitment to Excellence in Early Childhood Education

Brilliant Minds Montessori is dedicated to providing a holistic education that nurtures the intellectual, emotional, and social development of every child. The introduction of the Waseca Reading Program is a testament to this commitment, ensuring that students receive the highest quality education tailored to their individual needs.

Invitation to Explore the Waseca Reading Program

If you are interested in getting an in-depth look at the new Waseca Reading Program, we invite you to schedule a tour of our school. Tours are held during the week, typically at 10:00 AM or 12:30 PM, and can be arranged at your convenience. To book a tour, please call 407-302-0505.

About Brilliant Minds Montessori

Brilliant Minds Montessori, located in Sanford, FL is a premier preschool and daycare dedicated to fostering a love for learning in children aged 2 to 6. Our mission is to create a nurturing environment where children can develop independence, confidence, and a lifelong passion for learning. For more information, visit www.brilliantmontessori.com.

