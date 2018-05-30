Brilliant™ Named One of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Five Years in a Row

Each year companies throughout Chicago compete to be named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor.

"We are proud to be recognized for our employee engagement initiatives five years in a row," says Brilliant CEO Jeff Mariola. "Since our inception in 2009, we have strived to offer an innovative, empowering and inclusive work environment for our team members." He continues, "Our mission is to make people's lives better and that starts with our own colleagues. We believe that our culture and people are our competitive advantage and winning this award five years in a row is validation of that."

Key measures evaluated by the NABR include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business.

Over 800 companies participated in the competition. Brilliant and 168 other organizations were selected.

On July 27, 2018, all winning companies will be honored during a luncheon and awards ceremony at the Drury Lane Conference Center in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Mariola and other Brilliant team members will be in attendance to accept the award.

About Brilliant™ | Connecting People and Opportunities

Brilliant is an award-winning search, staffing and management resources firm specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the greater Chicago and south Florida labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent and matches them with hiring companies throughout various industries including manufacturing, distribution, health care, professional services, retail, legal, technology, real estate, nonprofit organizations, software and hospitality, among others. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has been recognized on many prestigious lists including being ranked No. 6 on Forbes' 2017 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms and No. 25 on Forbes 2017 America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms—not to mention Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for three straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the United States for three straight years including No. 2 in 2015, Inavero's Best of Staffing Talent for North America three years in a row, Inc. 5000 for three straight years, Best Places to Work South Florida, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for four straight years, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, in addition to a national program. Nominations are now being accepted. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to obtain an application.

