Brilliant® Named One of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Seven Years in a Row

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant®, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and technology, was named one of Chicago's 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources. This marks the seventh consecutive year for Brilliant to receive the recognition.

Each year companies throughout Chicago compete to be named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Only organizations that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor.

"We are very proud to be recognized for our employee engagement initiatives for seven consecutive years," says Brilliant President Kathy Spearing. "We pride ourselves on offering an innovative, empowering and inclusive work environment for our team members." She continues, "Since our inception in 2009, we have made it our mission to help others and that starts with our own colleagues. Winning this award for a seventh time is validation of that."

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry, based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance; and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business.

Nearly 1,200 companies participated in the competition. Brilliant and 156 other organizations were selected to receive this recognition. Winning companies will be honored at the annual awards symposium which will be a digital event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, set to take place on July 24.

For more information, visit the Brilliant website.

About Brilliant®

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and technology for the Greater Chicago and South Florida labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and technology professionals and matches them with companies throughout all industries looking to hire talent for their teams or projects. Many of Brilliant's team members include former accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 audit firms, and IT experts who are leaders in the industry.

Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms four years in a row (No. 2 in 2018), Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms (2020 & 2017), Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for five straight years (No. 1 in 2015), Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms (No. 2 in 2015), ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Talent five years in a row, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client, Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work South Florida (2019 & 2017), Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® seven consecutive years, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, and West Michigan, as well as Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to obtain an application

Laurie Vicente, CSMP

Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications

Brilliant®

[email protected]

312.582.1812

SOURCE Brilliant®

Related Links

https://www.brilliantfs.com

