Brilliant™ Ranks No. 2 on Forbes 2018 List of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms

This is the second consecutive year that Brilliant has made the Forbes list of Best Professional Recruiting Firms—those specialized in permanent placement of professional and specialist positions up to USD $100,000 income per year. In 2017, Brilliant ranked No. 6 on the same list, and No. 25 for America's Best Executive Recruitment Firms—those specialized in permanent placement of executive positions with at least USD $100,000 income per year.

Brilliant CEO Jeff Mariola says, "It is an honor to be recognized on Forbes 2018 list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms for a second year. To be named No. 2 on a list of 250 prominent, national firms is truly humbling. Brilliant's mission is to make peoples' lives better. The recognition by Forbes is proof that our team's hard work to fulfill that mission is being achieved. Although we may be more localized than many of the firms recognized by Forbes, the caliber of our team continues to go unmatched in the industry."

In total 6,500 respondents took this year's surveys with more than 14,500 nominations of recruiting firms.

Recommendations and evaluations from last year's surveys were also taken into consideration.

The 250 best recruiting firms in each category were ranked based on the score from an elaborate model that included the number of nominations and recommendations as well as the assessment in the various evaluation areas across the groups of participants.

The ranking is comprised exclusively of recruiting firms that have a sufficient number of nominations.

To learn more about the Forbes Lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms 2018, click here.

To learn more about Brilliant, click here.

About Brilliant™ | Connecting People and Opportunities

Brilliant is an award-winning search, staffing and management resources firm specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and soon Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent and matches them with hiring companies throughout various industries including manufacturing, distribution, health care, professional services, retail, legal, technology, real estate, nonprofit organizations, software and hospitality, among others. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various award lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms two years in a row including No. 2 in 2018, Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for three straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the United States for three straight years including No. 2 in 2015, Inavero's Best of Staffing Talent for North America three years in a row, Inc. 5000 for three straight years, Best Places to Work South Florida, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for four straight years, and others.

Media Contact:

Laurie Vicente, Brilliant

312.582.1812

Lvicente@brilliantfs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brilliant-ranks-no-2-on-forbes-2018-list-of-americas-best-professional-recruiting-firms-300629316.html

SOURCE Brilliant

Related Links

http://www.brilliantfs.com

