Brilliant™ Ranks No. 22 on Forbes 2019 List of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms

CHICAGO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology (IT), was just named No. 22 on Forbes 2019 list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms.

This is the third consecutive year that Brilliant has made the Forbes list of Best Professional Recruiting Firms—referring to practices that focus on the permanent placement of professional and specialist positions that earn up to USD $100,000 income per year.

In 2018, Brilliant ranked No. 2, and in 2017, ranked No. 10 on the same list. Also, in 2017, Brilliant came in at No. 25 on the list of America's Best Executive Recruitment Firms—referring to firms that specialize in permanent placement of executive positions that earn more than USD $100,000 per year.

Of the firm's continued recognition by Forbes, Brilliant President Kathy Spearing says, "It is an honor to be recognized on Forbes list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms for a third year. This is a competitive labor market with a high demand for quality talent. To be named No. 22 on a list of 250 prominent, national firms is a great feat for us and recognition that our dedication to our mission of making people's lives better is paying off."

To determine the list, Statista surveyed 25,000 recruiters and 5,000 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies over the last three years. Respondents were asked to nominate up to 10 recruiting firms in the executive and professional search categories. Firms could not nominate themselves and last year's findings were considered. More than 17,000 nominations were collected, and firms with the most recommendations ranked highest.

To learn more about the Forbes 2019 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms, click here.

To learn more about Brilliant, click here.

About Brilliant™ | Connecting People and Opportunities

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent and matches them with hiring companies throughout various industries including manufacturing, distribution, health care, professional services, retail, legal, technology, real estate, nonprofit organizations, software and hospitality, among others. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various award lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms two years in a row including No. 2 in 2018, Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for four straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms for four straight years including No. 2 in 2015, Inavero's Best of Staffing Talent for North America four years in a row, Inc. 5000 for three straight years, Best Places to Work South Florida in 2016 and 2018, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® five straight years, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

Media Contact:

Laurie Vicente, CSMP

Sr. Director of Marketing

Brilliant

Lvicente@brilliantfs.com

312.582.1812

SOURCE Brilliant™

Related Links

http://www.brilliantfs.com

