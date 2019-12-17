Brilliant Releases 2020 Salary Guides for Accounting, Finance and Information Technology Positions

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology (IT), recently published its 2020 Salary Guides.

The compensation information included in the firm's 2020 Salary Guides is based off thousands of assignments and placements made by the firm throughout the year, along with other proprietary data and market research.

According to Brilliant, salaries for accounting, finance and IT professionals are expected to increase by an average of 1.5% to 2.5% in the coming year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports salaries for accounting and finance to grow between 6% to 16% by 2028. For IT, the U.S. agency is reporting an increase of 12% by 2028—much higher than the average of other occupations.

Brilliant President Kathy Spearing explains, "Employers need to stay updated on the current hiring trends within the accounting, finance and IT arenas so they can recruit and retain top talent. This includes understanding what the market is commanding for high-quality professionals." She continues, "The accounting, finance and IT professions continue to evolve at a rapid pace and remain in high demand."

Brilliant released two Salary Guides for 2020—one for Accounting and Finance and one for IT. Both guides include salaries for positions at the entry-level through c-suite. These figures refer to base salaries and do not factor in bonuses or benefits.

New this year: Brilliant included an appendix with percentages of increase or decrease so the user can calculate salaries for any U.S. market in either guide.

Spearing concludes, "As a professional services provider, Brilliant is dedicated to keeping professionals updated with information affecting the hiring process. We anticipate an increase in salaries for accounting, finance and IT professionals, across many job functions and levels, in 2020."

