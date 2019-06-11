Brilliant™ Reports an Increase in the Number of Open Accounting, Finance and IT Positions Moving into Q3 2019

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology (IT), released its Q3 2019 Hiring Forecast today. The data indicates that businesses are reporting an increased number of open positions in accounting, finance and IT heading into Q3 2019, with plans to increase hiring over the next 12 months, especially for IT.

The Brilliant Q3 2019 Hiring Forecast, produced by Brilliant, analyzes the hiring trends and economic factors affecting accounting, finance and IT professionals throughout the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets.

The data shows 43 percent of businesses in the study are reporting unfilled positions in accounting and finance, and 28 percent are reporting openings in IT.

Sagar Pandya, CPA, Practice Director for Brilliant Financial Search, a division of Brilliant, explains, "More than 40 percent (43 percent) of the human resources professionals and hiring managers who participated in the study reported unfilled jobs in accounting and finance. This number is slightly above last quarter (41 percent) and above the 37 percent reported last year." Pandya continues, "For IT, the number of open positions increased as well, up to 28 percent from 26 percent last quarter."

Brilliant President Kathy Spearing adds, "Our study brings important insight into the future of the accounting, finance and IT professions, and the overall health of the labor market. We remain optimistic that elevated number of open positions and plans to hire both permanent and contract professionals indicate continued growth for at least the near term."

The Brilliant Q3 2019 Hiring Forecast survey was conducted between April 7, 2019, and May 14, 2019.

Close to 300 human resources professionals and hiring managers responsible for the hiring of accounting, finance and/or IT professionals participated in the study.

About Brilliant™ | Connecting People and Opportunities

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent and matches them with hiring companies throughout all industries. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms three years in a row including No. 2 in 2018, Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for four straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms for four straight years including No. 2 in 2015, Inavero's Best of Staffing Talent for North America four years in a row, Inc. 5000 for three straight years, Best Places to Work South Florida in 2017 and 2019, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® six consecutive years, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

