Brilliant™ Reports Widespread Open Accounting, Finance and IT Positions Moving into Q3 2018

The Brilliant Q3 2018 Hiring Forecast, produced with Dr. Richard Curtin, Director of Consumer Surveys at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, studies the hiring trends and business factors affecting accounting, finance and information technology professionals for the Greater Chicago and South Florida labor markets.

The study finds 37 percent of businesses are reporting unfilled positions in accounting and finance, and 35 percent are reporting openings in information technology. For accounting and finance, the number remained the same from last quarter, while the percentage of openings in information technology increased from 28 percent last quarter.

Dr. Richard Curtin explains, "Just over one-third of all human resources professionals and hiring managers who were surveyed reported unfilled jobs in accounting, finance and IT." He continues, "The number of open accounting and finance positions was as frequent as last quarter (37 percent), while the number of open IT jobs (35 percent) rose to the highest level since Q4 2016."

Brilliant CEO Jeff Mariola adds, "Our study brings important insight into the future of the accounting, finance and IT professions, and the overall health of the labor market. We remain optimistic that consistent and elevated numbers of open positions and plans to hire indicate continued growth – at least in the near term."

The Brilliant Q3 2018 Hiring Forecast survey was conducted between April 26, 2018, and May 14, 2018.

Close to 300 human resources professionals and hiring managers participated in the study.

To download the Brilliant Q3 2018 Accounting, Finance and Information Technology Hiring Forecast, click here.

About Brilliant™ | Connecting People and Opportunities

Brilliant is an award-winning search, staffing and management resources firm specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent and matches them with hiring companies throughout various industries including manufacturing, distribution, health care, professional services, retail, legal, technology, real estate, nonprofit organizations, software and hospitality, among others. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various award lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms two years in a row including No. 2 in 2018, Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for four straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the United States for three straight years including No. 2 in 2015, Inavero's Best of Staffing Talent for North America three years in a row, Inc. 5000 for three straight years, Best Places to Work South Florida, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for five straight years, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

Media Contact: Laurie Vicente, CSMP, Sr. Director of Marketing, Brilliant, Lvicente@brilliantfs.com or 312.582.1812

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brilliant-reports-widespread-open-accounting-finance-and-it-positions-moving-into-q3-2018-300665367.html

SOURCE Brilliant

Related Links

http://www.brilliantfs.com

