Brilliant™ Study Finds Number of Open Accounting, Finance and IT Positions at a Five-Year High

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology, released its Q4 2018 Hiring Forecast. The data indicates that businesses are reporting a record-high number of open positions in accounting, finance and information technology heading into Q4 2018 with plans to increase hiring over the next 12 months.

The Brilliant Q4 2018 Hiring Forecast, produced with Dr. Richard Curtin, Director of Consumer Surveys at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, analyzes the hiring trends affecting accounting, finance and information technology professionals within the Greater Chicago and South Florida labor markets.

The recent Brilliant study finds almost half (48 percent) of businesses that participated in the study reported unfilled positions in accounting and finance, and 43 percent reported openings in information technology. This not only marks a significant increase over last quarter for accounting, finance and information technology – this marks a five-year high.

Dr. Richard Curtin explains, "Open positions in accounting and finance were reported by 48 percent in the Q4 2018 hiring survey, up from 37 percent in the prior two quarters and 38 percent recorded in the Q4 2017 hiring forecast. Moreover, the figure for unfilled accounting and finance positions was the highest percentage recorded in the past five years. Open IT positions were reported by 43 percent, up from 35 percent last quarter and 19 percent in the year prior—also marking a five-year high."

Brilliant CEO Jeff Mariola adds, "Our study brings important insight into the future of the accounting, finance and IT professions, and the overall health of the labor market. We remain optimistic that elevated numbers of open positions quarter over quarter and plans to increase hiring indicate continued growth in the near term."

The Brilliant Q4 2018 Hiring Forecast survey was conducted between July 10, 2018 and August 1, 2018.

Close to 200 human resources professionals and hiring managers participated in the study.

