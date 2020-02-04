Brilliant Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence

The winning companies are decided entirely by the feedback submitted by the customers they partner with to find professionals for their open positions or projects, and the job candidates that they represent to find new roles or projects for their careers.

"We are extremely proud to win ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client for the very first time and Best of Staffing Talent for a fifth time," says Kathy Spearing, President of Brilliant. She continues, "Knowing that we are helping employers find high-quality professionals for their teams and projects and helping job seekers find new roles is so gratifying for us. To also find out that they rate us so highly in terms of satisfaction makes it even more rewarding. We strive to live our mission of making people's lives better every day. Winning these awards for our service-quality is proof that we are doing just that."

Clients of winning firms are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied with their experience and working candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Brilliant received a 9 or 10 out of 10 (promoter category) in satisfaction scores from more than 70% of their client customers. This is significantly above the industry average of 24% for client promoters.

Brilliant received a 9 or 10 out of 10 in satisfaction scores from nearly 75% of their placed candidates. This is significantly higher than the industry's average of 45% for candidate promoters.

Less than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned either of the Best of Staffing award for service excellence.

About Brilliant™

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and IT professionals and matches them with hiring companies throughout all industries looking to hire talent for their teams or projects. Many of Brilliant's team members include former accounting, finance and IT professionals who are experts in their fields. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms (No. 2 in 2018), Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 (No. 1 in 2015), Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms (No. 2 in 2015), ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Talent, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client, Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work South Florida, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

