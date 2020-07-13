Brillient Awarded $112M Blanket Purchase Agreement at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA)

RESTON, Va., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient Corporation announced today that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded it a single-award, Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract to provide a comprehensive digital records management system in support of the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) Mission Area.

Brillient Corporation

Brillient will aid FPAC in achieving its goal of replacing manual paper-based business processes with a full lifecycle, NARA-compliant electronic records management system. This will include Brillient digitizing paper-based records, training personnel, supporting cultural and business process changes, deploying a secure, extensible digital records management system, and implementing a comprehensive electronic records management program.

"We are extremely pleased to bring our strong Digital Transformation and agile development capabilities coupled with our expertise in Electronic Records Management to assist the USDA in this important mission area. This award also demonstrates our ability to compete and win new work in an unrestricted competition," said Paul Strasser, Chief Executive Officer of Brillient.

About Brillient: Brillient is a fast-growing solutions engineering company with 14 years' experience providing information management, intelligent solutions, and business process management services. Brillient has supported 22 federal government clients and employs 1,000+ personnel in 17 states. The company was recognized as the 2017 DHS Small Business of the Year and maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, and SEI CMMI Level 3 quality certifications.

