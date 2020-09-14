RESTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient announced today a task order was awarded in support of the IRS Office of Research, Applied Analytics & Statistics (RAAS). The value of the award if all options are exercised is ~$6M.

This task order was awarded under the IRS Data Analytics and Innovation Support (DAIS) Contract and expands Brillient's support to the IRS Office of Research, Applied Analytics & Statistics (RAAS), which began in 2011 with Big Data analytics. On this task order, Brillient will automate processing of application forms as part of the IRS response to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This automation includes digitization of paper records, data extraction algorithms, interfaces with existing databases, and graph modeling. This automation will accelerate relief to businesses and tax-exempt entities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic while cross-checking IRS records to identify possible fraud in applications.

Brillient continues to assist the US Government on critical efforts combating pandemic issues.

Paul Strasser, Brillient Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said, "We are thrilled to have been awarded this first task order under DAIS and continue delivering innovative solutions to the IRS. We are driven by our mission to serve the critical challenges faced by our nation and especially during this pandemic crisis."

About Brillient: Brillient is an award-winning Solutions Engineering company focused on Digital Transformation, Information Management, ALICE® Intelligent Solutions and Business Process Management that helps clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Marketing and Communications Specialist

703-994-4232

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Brillient Awarded $6M Task Order to Support the IRS Office of Research, Applied Analytics & Statistics (RAAS)

SOURCE Brillient Corporation

Related Links

https://www.brillient.net

