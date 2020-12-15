RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient announced today that GSA has awarded them a One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Unrestricted Pool 4 contract. OASIS is a multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for all Federal agencies and other entities to procure complex professional services.

Brillient Corporation

Task orders awarded under Pool 4 include Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences as well as in Biotechnology. As a Best-In-Class (BIC) contract, OASIS is a preferred government-wide contract vehicle that is pre-vetted, well-managed, and meets defined criteria for management maturity and data sharing.

Brillient is a quickly growing, mid-sized company that specializes in developing innovative solutions using emerging technologies. The GSA award of OASIS Unrestricted Pool 4 to Brillient provides all our Federal clients with a Government-preferred BIC contract for work of any size. This award complements Brillient's GSA Federal Supply Schedules, agency IDIQs and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs), and other existing contract vehicles that facilitate our accelerating growth.

"This unrestricted award of OASIS Pool 4 is the culmination of our team's efforts toward obtaining a Best-in-Class contract vehicle and being a premier provider of R&D solutions for the US Government," said Paul Strasser, Brillient Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

About Brillient: Brillient is an award-winning Solutions Engineering company focused on Digital Transformation, Intelligent Automation, and Business Process Management, which aids government clients achieve improved efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Marketing and Communications Specialist

703-994-4232

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Brillient Awarded GSA OASIS Unrestricted Pool 4

SOURCE Brillient Corporation