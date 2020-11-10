Brillient Awarded New Task Order to Support the IRS Office of Research, Applied Analytics & Statistics (RAAS)

RESTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient Corporation announced today that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has awarded them a task order to define and prototype a graph database for the individual taxpayer. This task order was awarded under Brillient's Data Analytics and Innovation Support (DAIS) contract with the IRS and expands Brillient's support to the IRS Office of Research, Applied Analytics & Statistics (RAAS).

On this task order, Brillient will develop a prototype version of an individual or taxpayer-centric graph, model the data for graph structures, and develop and implement a graph prototype for end user evaluation. Brillient will also identify and execute use cases that demonstrate applicability to tax administration program areas that can benefit from networked data. This task order will enable IRS researchers to visualize complex relationships to improve compliance and enforcement.

"Brillient is pleased to expand our work with the IRS RAAS and continue working to support Digital Transformation using the latest solutions," said Paul Strasser, Brillient Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

About Brillient: Brillient is an award-winning Solutions Engineering company focused on Digital Transformation, Intelligent Automation, and Business Process Management, which aids government clients achieve improved efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives.

