Brillient Earns DHS Small Business Award for the 2nd Time

RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded Brillient Corporation the 2019 Small Business Award, for outstanding work in support of the DHS mission during Fiscal Year 2019. This is the second time Brillient has earned this distinction, having won the same award for its performance during FY 2017. Brillient was recognized for its support of the DHS U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Records Operations Support Services (ROSS) program.

Brillient Corporation

During FY19, Brillient's ROSS team met and exceeded production and quality goals, while concurrently overcoming challenges of record high volumes and transactions. Brillient employs numerous process, technology and people innovations on this program to deliver exceptional results. The ROSS program is a crucial part of the nation's immigration system and also supports national security objectives.

"We at Brillient are thrilled to receive this award and appreciate the great opportunity to support USCIS in accomplishing their crucial mission. We are particularly proud of the partnership we have forged with the USCIS government leaders and employees and of our great Brillient ROSS team," noted Jackie Marsteller, Brillient Senior Vice President and General Manager, National Security sector.

"Our Brillient ROSS team is very honored to be awarded the Department of Homeland Security Fiscal Year 2019 Small Business Award. Our team is dedicated to the essential mission of USCIS on the ROSS contract as it meets and exceeds client expectations under all circumstances and conditions," added Jerry Boer, Brillient Vice President and Program Manager, USCIS ROSS Contract

About Brillient: Brillient is an award-winning Digital Transformation company, which aids government clients to achieve improved efficiencies, lower costs and higher customer satisfaction in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives.

