Brillient Named as One of 2020's Top Industry Innovators by Washington Technology

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient announced today that it has been recognized as an awardee of the Washington Technology 2020 Industry Innovator Award. Brillient was specifically cited for its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) "Bot" in support of the U.S. Air Force Personnel Center (AFPC). This award program recognizes government projects that highlight innovative uses of technology.

Brillient is honored to support AFPC's 'Digital Airman' RPA program, which is aggressively improving the speed and accuracy of personnel processes. Brillient is providing program management support, developing bots and training AFPC staff to develop. Through Brillient's high-value Bots in Seats™ automation, AFPC can accurately account for airman dwell time at assigned locations, thereby determining airman availability for travel and deployment. By using Bots in Seats™, AFPC has been able to address a backlog of millions of records that previously required an individual to manually validate and update details of each record using the proper code. Identifying and correcting these errors consumed thousands of hours of labor per year. Brillient provided AFPC recommendations, an approach, and a template to develop a Process Design Document (PDD), which documented, at the keystroke level, the steps the Bot would perform. Brillient successfully developed, tested, and deployed the Bot to reduce the manual updates by 40%.

"The US Air Force is really innovative in rolling out new ways to reduce mundane, repetitive, processes while accelerating its mission performance particularly in the area of personnel management and readiness. Brillient's close working relationship with the AFPC in developing and deploying RPA in production has shown outstanding ROI," said Paul Strasser, Brillient's Chief Executive Officer.

About Brillient: Brillient is an award-winning Solutions Engineering company focused on Digital Transformation, Information Management, ALICE® Intelligent Automation, and Business Process Management that helps clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives.

