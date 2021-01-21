Brillient Unveils 'Brillient 21' Growth Plan

RESTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient Corporation unveiled its "Brillient 21" growth plan to chart the company's journey over the next two years. Brillient has experienced considerable growth during the past five years, including recent growth coming from supporting CARES act related initiatives with the SBA and IRS. With over 1,000 employees across 47 states, the company has painted the country green, from Puerto Rico to Hawaii.

With some "full & open", unrestricted awards already under its belt, the "Brillient 21" plan focuses on reinforcing Brillient as a leader in Digital Transformation across client sectors. Currently, Brillient is assisting clients at USDA, Treasury, DHS, DOE, and DOD to transform from legacy environments to meet 21st century digital expectations from customers, citizens, and businesses.

Under Brillient 21 and the company's roots and ethos of being a client-focused, growth-driven company, Brillient announced a realignment of its leadership team. Founder and Executive Chairman Sukumar Iyer steps back in as Chairman & CEO. Exiting CEO Paul Strasser is semi-retiring and will continue to be a friend of Brillient. Richard Jacik, in addition to his stewardship of Brillient's health sector, will become the Chief Digital Officer to drive Brillient's vision of digital transformation. Jackie Marsteller will continue to lead the company's national security and civilian sectors. RJ Kolton as Chief Growth Officer will be quarterbacking the company's growth efforts to meet strategic goals, as well as spearheading key opportunities. CFO Jill McFarlane takes on a major role overseeing all business operations in addition to Finance.

"We have an amazingly talented and hard-working leadership team. These leaders are responsible and accountable for achieving results within their areas of operation and together to meet the company's goals. My role is to support, advise, and resource them as needed," explained Sukumar Iyer. He adds, "We are at full throttle to support President Biden's vision of digital government with an inspired and brilliant team of employees. Brillient's culture of VIFI starts with delivering V for Value to our clients and employees. We invite those who share our passion to join us."

About Brillient: Brillient is an award-winning Digital Transformation company, which aids government clients achieve improved efficiencies, lower costs and higher customer satisfaction in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives.

