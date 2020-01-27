Brillient Welcomes a New Chief Financial Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient Corporation announced today that they welcomed Jill McFarlane to the team as their new Chief Financial Officer.

Jill joins Brillient as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Jill will be focused on streamlining Brillient's Finance & Accounting (F&A) and Contracts operations in support of managements' growth objectives, profitability, strategy execution and program delivery.

"I am so pleased to have Jill as a partner to take Brillient to the next level. She brings the right combination of capabilities that I admire in leadership, experience, intelligence, and attitude," said Paul Strasser, President.

Prior to joining Brillient, Jill served in a variety of leadership roles including SVP, CFO and Controller. In those roles, she developed strategies for multiple administrative departments, including Accounting, Finance, Contracts, Information Technology, Security and Human Resources. Jill has led acquisitions and participated in business divestitures in multiple organizations.

Jill holds an MBA from Marymount University. She also graduated with distinction while earning a BS in Accounting.

About Brillient: Brillient is a fast-growing solutions engineering company with 11 years of experience providing information management, intelligent solutions and business process management services. Brillient has supported 22 federal government clients and employs 600 personnel in 8 states. The company was recognized as the 2017 DHS Small Business of the Year and maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, and SEI CMMI Level 3 quality certifications.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Marketing and Communications Specialist

703-994-4232

www.brillient.net

