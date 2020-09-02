Brillient's Integrated Quality Management System Successfully Recertified

RESTON, Va., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient announced today that they have successfully completed the three-year external audit of their Integrated Quality Management System (IQMS) and have once again been certified by an independent auditor and registered by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This accomplishment exemplifies Brillient's commitment to exceptional quality across their organization.

Brillient's IQMS includes three different but related quality frameworks which are integrated together in support of their clients. They are:

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System: a standard focused on an overarching quality management approach for our Consulting Solutions and Mission Support Services

– Quality Management System: a standard focused on an overarching quality management approach for our Consulting Solutions and Mission Support Services ISO 20000-1:2018 – Information Technology (IT) Service Management: a standard focused on IT service delivery

– Information Technology (IT) Service Management: a standard focused on IT service delivery ISO 27001:2013 – Information Security Management: a standard focused on cybersecurity protection and implementation

Paul Strasser, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Brillient stated, "We strive for exceptional quality solutions and services in all we do. Our IQMS is an integration of our Capability Maturity Models for Integration (CMMi) and ISO-compliant processes, designed to optimize quality assurance for our clients."

In order to successfully pass this audit, Brillient's IQMS must be continuously reviewed, maintained, and improved and must include:

Identification of the processes needed for the effective integration and performance of our management systems, with the single goal of improving the performance of the entire organization

Determination of the sequence and interaction of key activities and processes to eliminate silos and create coordinated efforts which are greater than the sum of its parts

Determination of criteria and methods required to ensure the effective and efficient operation and control of processes, their impact on each other, and the identification of risks

Availability of resources and information necessary to support Brillient's IQMS and to monitor key processes

Measurement, monitoring, and analysis of key processes

Implementation of actions necessary to achieve planned results and continuous improvement

About Brillient: Brillient is an award-winning Solutions Engineering company focused on Digital Transformation, Information Management, ALICE® Intelligent Solutions and Business Process Management that helps clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives.

