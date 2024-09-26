Brillio Appoints Amit Varma as President of Global Markets to Drive Next Phase of Growth

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Amit Varma as President of Global Markets.

Amit Varma, President of Global Markets at Brillio

Amit is a technology services veteran with more than two decades of experience in building and scaling large businesses, fostering strategic initiatives, generating multi-million-dollar revenue streams, managing global P&Ls, and driving profitable growth. He has a strong track record of working closely with the world's top corporations, and delivering tailored and innovative solutions in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. At Brillio, he will be responsible for steering the company's growth and strategy, managing global sales and industry verticals, overseeing P&L, enhancing client relationships, and driving alliances and marketing initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome Amit Varma as our new President of Global Markets at an important time in our journey of industry-leading growth," said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. "Over the past few quarters, our focus has been on preparing Brillio and strengthening our leadership team for the next decade of growth. Amit's rich experience in building and scaling large businesses, coupled with his expertise in P&L management, business growth, and digital marketing, aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions. His passion for customer advocacy and proven ability to connect deeply with clients and deliver innovative solutions will add tremendous value and momentum to our mission to grow through customer-relevance."

"It is an honor to be a part of a high-growth, high-impact organization such as Brillio," said Amit Varma. "The company's focus on driving customer relevance and situational fluency resonates strongly with my own approach to leveraging digital innovation to solve complex challenges for clients looking to become future-ready. I look forward to working with the passionate teams at Brillio and building upon the company's differentiated value proposition to further accelerate its growth and reinforce its leadership position in AI-led transformation."

Prior to joining Brillio, Amit played a key part in scaling Accenture's consulting, technology services, and digital business on a global scale. As a member of Accenture's Global Leadership Committee and North America Leadership teams, he was instrumental in driving business growth and enhancing customer engagement strategies across diverse markets. As part of the leadership team at Mindtree earlier in his career, he incubated new businesses, led strategy teams, and scaled business units, contributing significantly to the company's expansion from its early stages to a billion-dollar enterprise.

Based in Los Gatos, California, Amit will also serve on Brillio's Executive Committee. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Brillio

Brillio, a global digital technology and engineering consulting and services provider, is a trusted partner for leading enterprises across industries. With 12 locations worldwide and a workforce of over 6,000, Brillio is committed to innovation and customer success. With expertise in cloud, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, platform and product engineering, and CX transformation, Brillio helps clients transform for faster growth. Brillio has been recognized by Great Place to Work since 2021. Learn more at www.Brillio.com.

